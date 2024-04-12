Analysts weigh in on UK hiring Mark Pope: From ‘great move’ to fans aren’t ‘gonna go wild’

After the news broke Thursday night that Kentucky is targeting BYU’s Mark Pope to be its next men’s basketball coach, here’s what some national media members had to say about the potential hire of the former UK basketball player:

Seth Davis: “If Mark Pope is the next coach at Kentucky as these reports indicate I think it’s a great move. Mark is super smart and engaging, coaches an entertaining style, understands the job and won’t get caught up in the wrong stuff. All things considered this ended well for Kentucky.”

Jeff Goodman, Field of 68: “Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart swung for Scott Drew, Dan Hurley and Nate Oats. He missed. 15 years ago, he was persuaded to go after someone with “baggage.” This time he went with his choice. Mark Pope. ... I am not saying I would have chosen Pope over Bruce Pearl, but Mitch Barnhart didn’t go the direction of Pearl, Beard or Sean Miller. Pope also had limitations at BYU he won’t have at Kentucky. Did a heck of a job this season at BYU in first season in Big 12.”

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: “Mark Pope might be great at Kentucky. (Any competent coach should be great at Kentucky.) But I explained a few hours ago on the @EyeOnCBBPodcast why I would’ve aggressively pursued Billy Donovan, and the idea that UK reportedly didn’t at all is pretty wild.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN: “This is not how I expected this search to end. ... Good X’s and O’s matter. But in the NIL/transfer portal era, coaches are general managers. It starts with talent. And then, you have to do it all over again next year. Kentucky fans been driving Ferraris all these years. Garage might look a little different with a new head coach.”

Rob Dauster, Field of 68: “Buy into it. Maybe it’ll take 2-3 years. But Mark Pope is the antithesis of a lot of the things that you grew tired of under Calipari. He’s outperformed expectations and resources. He’s one of your own. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But I think he’s gonna have Kentucky in and around the top of the SEC, and I think you need to give him a legit chance”

John Fanta, Fox Sports: “Nine years ago, Mark Pope was just taking over the job at Utah Valley. Tonight, he’s finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach at the University of Kentucky. Pope is one of UK’s own, is one of the good guys in the business and certainly has pride for the place.”

Kyle Tucker, The Athletic: “If Pope is the guy, I feel genuinely bad for him that the reception is gonna be pretty awful. Not his fault, but fans are hot. If you’re moving on from Calipari, and the top of the list is Hurley, Donovan, Oats, Drew, they’re not gonna go wild over a guy with zero NCAA wins.”

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: “Mark Pope is probably an upgrade in terms of on-court coaching (runs modern principles on offense, good coach) and a downgrade in program stability (will he consistently get kids? What level is he as a recruiter?) Really interesting hire, honestly, for Kentucky. Could work well.”

Fran Fraschilla, ESPN: “I don’t traffic in @KentuckyMBB basketball much during the conference season but are these people always this whacked? ... They hired one of their own and they’re going ballistic.”

This story will be updated.

BYU head coach Mark Pope slaps hands with students after a win against Central Florida on Feb. 13.

Mark Pope is expected to be the next Kentucky men’s basketball coach

What to know about new Kentucky basketball coach and 1996 national champion Mark Pope