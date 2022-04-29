Analysts show why Patriots clearly won their trade with the Chiefs

Michael Braithwaite
·1 min read
The New England Patriots pulled, well, a pretty classic Patriots move in Thursday’s first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading their 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the 29th overall pick, the 94th overall pick (third round) and the 121st overall pick (fourth round).

Although many fans might have preferred the Patriots to select a wide receiver or linebacker with the pick, the trade gives the team more capital in the mid-rounds of the draft while only moving back eight spots in the first round.

Even though fans may have been disappointed to wait at least eight more picks for New England to make their first-round selection, NFL analysts loved the move for the Patriots.

Hopefully, when New England’s actual selections come around, they’ll be graded just as highly.

