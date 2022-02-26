Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 30?

Another week of mock draft mania is in the books, and experts have the Kansas City Chiefs selecting some new prospects in their most recent renditions of the late winter tradition. Instead of focusing on cornerbacks, safeties, and receivers, this bunch of speculative gold has the team taking edge rushers that could get after the quarterback to wreck opposing gameplans. It makes sense too, given the pitiful lack of pass rush the team desperately needed in 2021 that held them back throughout the season.

It could be a sign that the winds of change are coming and that a new approach defensively might be what brings Kansas City another title in 2022.

Mock draft roundup

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Help at EDGE seems to be consensus pick for Chiefs ahead of the combine

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Dismal sack numbers in the pass rush were part of what kept the Chiefs from competing in a third straight Super Bowl, and if the experts’ analysis is any indication, they’ll look to beef up the defensive line in April’s draft. They still have the premium talent of Chris Jones to eat up blocks in the middle, and could potentially bring back Melvin Ingram in free agency. However, a move to draft an edge rusher in the first round would spell certain doom for veteran Frank Clark, who was flat-out bad last season for Kansas City.

Experts predicted no less than four different first-round pass rushers could make their way to the team in this week’s mocks, and exactly which might get the nod would likely come down to who falls to them at the 30th pick. Though concerns in the secondary have made for popular picks at cornerback and safety in recent weeks’ mock drafts, this new batch seems relatively certain that Kansas City will try to find their next menace to opposing quarterbacks.

With many talented prospects to choose from at positions of need, Chiefs will need to do their homework in Indy

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Options abound at edge rusher this season, which means that Kansas City will need to observe prospects carefully at the combine to make sure they get the right player at the 30th pick. If 29 other teams pass on a guy, for one reason or another, the Chiefs’ front office will need to know why and be supremely comfortable with whoever they end up picking. Given the premium teams are placing on pass rushers in recent seasons, it is hard to think a premier talent would fall so far into Kansas City’s lap, and they certainly can’t afford to whiff on their first-round pick this year.

Time will tell where they choose to upgrade and who their ideal candidate is to be the next star on their Super Bowl-caliber roster but rest assured the Chiefs’ team of scouts and personnel department are hard at work to find the absolute best possible fit. The combine should help narrow the field for them, and if past seasons are any indication, the drama that unfolds in Indy could make any number of possibilities a reality come April.

