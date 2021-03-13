Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

Mock draft season is upon us, Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold pick No. 31 in the first round of the draft for just the third time in franchise history. Brett Veach will be tasked with landing a contributor late in the first round for the second year in a row. Analysts have varying ideas on who they should pick, especially after the release of Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Free agency will also influence some of these draft decisions and it’s just around the corner. Here’s a look at who the analysts have sent to Kansas City in the first round during the past week:

Mock draft roundup

Offensive line galore

In our last mock draft roundup, we saw a lot more in the way of pick diversity because of Brett Veach and his pre-free agency press conference. Now that the Chiefs have released both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, we know that the presser was a bit misleading. Once again, draft analysts are sending the Chiefs offensive line help in the first round, for the most part. Two players were sent to the Chiefs twice this week with USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins. We know that Kansas City has some interest in Jenkins. Vera-Tucker is someone that has mostly been selected within the Top-20 in most mock drafts, but lately, the versatile lineman has started to slide. A good Pro Day workout later this month could change that. Still, if he's available he'd be a really good option for the Chiefs. He has proven experience at the left guard and left tackle spot, which could prove valuable to a team that's revamping its line. Our friends at Draft Wire sent the Chiefs NDSU OT Dillon Radunz. He's a bit polarizing as a first-round prospect, but you can find my write-up on that pick here. Another intriguing player sent to the Chiefs is Texas OT Samuel Cosmi. He has received some recent buzz, based on his very impressive Pro Day numbers.

The lone outlier

The lone outlier in the group of mock drafts we've covered this week was CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso. He chose TCU DB Trevon Moehrig for Kansas City at No. 31 in what he described as a "best player available" selection. The Chiefs are expected to have a departure at the safety position with Daniel Sorensen in free agency, but Moehrig isn't exactly a fit to play the role that he does. He's probably not going to play dime linebacker at the next level. Moehrig can do the deep halves looks, but he's best as a centerfielder or working from the slot in man coverage. I feel like Moehrig is worthy of a first-round pick, but I'm not sure that there's a scenario where he's considered the best player available for the Chiefs at the back half of Round 1. [vertical-gallery id=89456]

