Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 30?
As free agency unfolds the Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of options to upgrade a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2022 draft. Even after signing safety Justin Reid and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, they could still spend their most premium pick on another impact player in the secondary or a weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.
Given how wide-open their options are, only one thing remains certain; they won’t take a quarterback. Here are the players that experts from around the NFL media landscape have the Chiefs picking at 30th overall.
Mock draft roundup
Player & Position
School
Source
DT Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
WR George Pickens
Georgia
CB Kaiir Elam
Florida
WR Drake London
USC
EDGE David Ojabo
Michigan
S Lewis Cine
Georgia
S Daxton Hill
Michigan
S Jalen Pitre
Baylor
DT Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
CB Kaiir Elam
Florida
Safety help remains a possibility, even after Justin Reid signing
The likely departure of Tyrann Mathieu will leave a gaping hole in Kansas City’s secondary unless Justin Reid plays like a world-beater in his first season with the Chiefs. Mathieu was one of the most consistent players on the entire roster through all the team’s successes over the last few years, and will be nearly impossible to replace wholesale.
This is why experts are so bullish on Kansas City selecting a safety. As much as Steve Spagnuolo calls subpackage defenses that rely on three safety personnel, it makes sense for the team to add another premium talent to keep opposing offenses at bay. Though a rookie would be hard-pressed to make an immediate impact in the Chiefs’ secondary in their first year, an investment at safety could pay off in the not-so-distant future.
Fewer edge rushers mocked to Chiefs despite glaring need
Just one expert drafted an edge rusher for the Chiefs at 30th overall, and that edge rusher suffered an Achilles injury in his pro day workout just hours after the mock draft was released. The lack of pass rushers going to Kansas City seems like an oversight given how desperately they need one. The AFC is going to be a hyper-competitive mess in 2022, and unless Kansas City finds someone to terrorize opposing quarterbacks, the defense is unlikely to be able to keep up through January. Every other team in the division has a one-two punch with bookend pass-rushing defensive ends, while the Chiefs are, at this point, woefully deficient at the position.
