Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with the help of their 2022 NFL draft class. A whopping nine draft picks played snaps, with four drawing starts in the big game.

For Kansas City, the draft will become ever more vital as they get deeper into Patrick Mahomes’ contract. They must continue finding young talent to contribute early in their careers to keep their window open in a competitive AFC conference.

Less than a week until the draft, all 32 NFL teams are closing in on their choices before heading to Kansas City. The free agency period takes a backseat as plans have changed for several clubs in recent mock drafts.

Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts and who analysts have sent to the Chiefs in the first round:

NFL.com - Maurice Jones-Drew

Chiefs select Georgia Tech DE Keion White

The Chiefs find Frank Clark’s replacement, nabbing a big, athletic edge rusher who is still raw but has all the tools to learn under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Sports Illustrated - Matt Verderame

Chiefs select TCU WR Quentin Johnston

NEW TRADE: Vikings trade No. 23 (760) to Chiefs for No. 31 (600), No. 95 (120) and No. 134 (39) The Chiefs desperately need a receiver, and Johnston is an ideal fit. With 10 picks available to him, general manager Brett Veach can send third- and fourth-rounders to Minnesota, moving up eight spots to land Johnston. At 6’3″ and 208 pounds, the former Big 12 standout would give Patrick Mahomes a big, physical target to go with speedsters in Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City would also have another fourth-round pick despite the trade.

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

Chiefs select Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

If Kansas City is not aggressive in adding some help to the offensive line, teams between now and their next selection are going to pounce on the opportunity and take all of the best talent off the board. The Chiefs take matters into their own hands by adding Dawand Jones.

Pro Football Network - Adam Caplan

Chiefs select Georgia Tech DE Keion White

While they have other needs, the Chiefs need a long-term replacement for veteran DE Frank Clark, who was released earlier this year. Fourth-year DE Mike Danna is a solid subpackage rusher, but I don’t get the sense that their coaches see him as a starter, and veteran Charles Omenihu has a one-year structure on his two-year deal. And his salary cap number jumps from $4.85m to a whopping $11.15m in 2024. So, we could be looking at a one-year-and-leave situation with Omenihu. Danna, by the way, is on the final year of his rookie deal. Keion White, who was invited by the NFL to attend the draft in person (that typically means he’s seen as a potential first-round pick), has a strong build and has the ability to play inside in nickel, which offers solid value for teams.

Bears Wire - Jarrett Bailey

Chiefs select Georgia TE Darnell Washington

How would you stop the Chiefs if they selected Washington? If you double Kelce, you’re leaving a 6-foot-7 tight end in single coverage. If you double Washington, you’re leaving arguably the best tight end ever in single coverage. Good luck, defensive coordinators. Have fun trying to sleep while you shake your fist at the sky, asking God why he allowed this to happen.

Touchdown Wire - Doug Farrar

Chiefs select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Andy Reid lost both of his starting offensive tackles (Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie) in free agency, and responded to that by signing former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. Now, Taylor is a right tackle, and while the Chiefs have made all the right noises about his ability to move to the left side, we’re of the opinion that they should leave Taylor where he’s most comfortable, and get a guy who has already proven to be a natural to his quarterback’s blind side. That would be Harrison, who is as clean a pass-protector in this class, has run-blocking potential, and is consistent in his mechanics and technique. With this move, Kansas City’s offensive line should rival the NFL’s best.

Notes on latest mock drafts:

The latest round-up of mock drafts has shown the emergence of Georgia Tech’s Keion White. The edge rusher matches Steve Spagnuole’s thresholds and scheme. Maurice Jones-Drew even thinks he could work as a replacement for Frank Clark on the defensive line.

The Sports Illustrated mock focused on a potential trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move to the 23rd spot to select a wide receiver. Quentin Johnston is a talented player, but believing the Chiefs would trade up for a receiver in the first round is an ambitious thought.

Anton Harrison and Dawand Jones maintaining spots in various mock drafts is another sign of consistency regarding their stock heading into next Thursday.

