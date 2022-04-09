Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs in the first round of the draft?

Another week closer to the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have kept possession of their consecutive first-round picks that they hope will translate into elite prospects to help their team. With needs on both sides of the ball, the Chiefs will need to be judicious in their selections as they look to revamp their roster, which they hope will be in contention for another championship next season.

Though many fans hope they’ll address their defense first, Kansas City has several options to improve key positions all over the board. Here are the prospects that experts are predicting will be in play for the Chiefs at picks 29 and 30:

Pick No. 29 roundup

Pick No. 30 roundup

Receiver a popular pick at 29

Despite Kansas City’s clear needs on defense, experts are predicting that the Chiefs will take a receiver with the 29th pick more than ever before. The trade-up scenario for star Alabama receiver Jameson Williams posited by NFL.com writer Chad Reuter is intriguing, though it could leave the team with holes that would be hard to address on day two of the draft.

These picks are a clear indictment of the Chiefs’ talent at the receiver position by the national media, which seems to think that Patrick Mahomes needs a stud to keep pace in the current AFC arms race. Time will tell if Kansas City sees things the same way.

Lack of secondary selections could leave Chiefs defense in a bad spot

Unless these experts have the Chiefs selecting cornerbacks and safeties in the middle rounds, the lack of mock drafts that address the secondary is concerning. To be sure, there is plenty of talent available at the positions in the second and third rounds, but what Kansas City needs is immediate help to keep their defense competitive while the team is in a championship window.

Guys like Kaiir Elam, Jalen Pitre, and Daxton Hill have been popular picks in weeks past, but are either unavailable or undrafted when the Chiefs make their selections in these mocks. That’ll surely be of concern to fans who were hoping for upgrades on the back end of Kansas City’s defense.

