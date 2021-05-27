What analysts are saying about Titans possibly trading for Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans possibly trading for Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has been all the rage lately, whether it be with fans, players, or the media.

Titans star receiver A.J. Brown has been quite busy trying to recruit Jones to Nashville, as he has made recruiting pitches to the veteran via an audio message on Instagram and a TikTok video.

But Brown hasn’t been the only Titans players to get involved.

Safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry, who recently worked out with Jones, and left tackle Taylor Lewan have all made it clear they are on board with the move.

To make things more interesting, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms has said that the Titans are one of two teams Jones has an eye on, with the other being the New England Patriots.

Analysts from different media outlets have weighed-in on the Titans possibly trading for the star wideout. Here’s a look at what they have to say.

Titans listed as top-5 landing spot for Jones

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranked nine potential destinations for Jones, and the Titans landed at No. 4 on the list.

The Titans are quite low in the salary-cap department and are, admittedly, not a financial fit here. They are, however, a team that is well aware of what it lost this offseason. Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith were cornerstones of an offense that asked a lot of players to do the little things well. A.J. Brown shined statistically, but Davis and Smith were integral in their hidden roles making it all happen. While Jones may not be the No. 1 wideout who thrived in an offense run by Kyle Shanahan (and, by the way, there’s a tidy circle here where Shanahan’s pupil in Atlanta, Matt LaFleur, installed a system in Tennessee that was later run by Arthur Smith, who now goes back to Atlanta) he could jump in as Brown’s running mate and devour coverages that are already in constant conflict trying to stop both Brown and Derrick Henry. Jones would not completely alleviate the target loss of Davis and Smith, but he’d arrive at a familiar place schematically and with a quarterback who can dutifully get him the ball.

Orr rightly points out the Titans' tight salary cap situation at the moment, as Jones will be due $15.3 million in 2021 from the team that acquires him, an amount Tennessee can't currently afford. However, as general manager Jon Robinson pointed out back in early May, the team has the option to restructure contracts to free up money if they want to add more players, and he even went as far as to say that the Titans were "working through" some things in the area of restructures. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, left guard Rodger Saffold, safety Kevin Byard and left tackle Taylor Lewan are all players that immediately come to mind. A restructuring of Tannehill's contract in particular could free up close to $20 million in and of itself, and he wouldn't make a penny less on his current deal. Keep that in mind next time someone tells you the Titans simply can't afford to bring Jones to Nashville.

Tennessee "makes the most sense" for Julio

Adam Schein of NFL.com recently listed nine bold predictions for the 2021 season, and one of them has the Titans winning 11 games after trading for Jones. He believes the Titans make the most sense for the veteran.

I keep thinking Tennessee makes the most sense as a landing spot for Julio. The Titans lost Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis in free agency, leaving the passing attack thin on weaponry. It'd be an out-of-conference trade for the Falcons. And Arthur Smith obviously knows the Titans roster, so he can pick a player (a linebacker or offensive lineman?) to get in return. Imagine Julio Jones and A.J. Brown running routes for Ryan Tannehill with the best back in the game, Derrick Henry, mauling cats on the ground. I'm in!

We tend to hope the Titans can win more than 11 games if they acquire Jones, but that should still be enough to win the division and make the playoffs.

ESPN proposes trade packages for Jones

ESPN recently had four of their beat writers propose trade packages for the teams they cover, and it was up to Falcons beat writer Michael Rothstein to play general manager and choose the best one. Turron Davenport proposed a deal that sends a 2022 third-round pick and linebacker Rashaan Evans to the Falcons for Jones, a deal Titans fans would overwhelmingly support. However, Davenport's offer wasn't enough, and instead Rothstein went with the offer from the San Francisco 49ers, which involved the Niners sending two picks, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

"Titans are not in ideal spot" to land Jones

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer doesn't see the Titans as a likely landing spot for Jones for a few reasons. First, Iyer points to Robinson's propensity to hold on to early-round picks, which is noteworthy considering it could take a first or second-rounder to acquire the veteran receiver.

But in his six offseasons as GM, Robinson has never given up a first-rounder, only traded up or traded down early. He also has used seven second-rounders. His biggest trades, for Tannehill and running back DeMarco Murray, involved fourth-round picks. Other than 2020 offensive line disaster Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall, this is who Robinson has landed in Round 1: Jack Conklin, Davis, Adoree' Jackson, Rashaan Evans, Jeffery Simmons. Robinson also hit second-round home runs with Henry in 2016 and Brown in 2019.

Iyer then goes on to mention the Titans' salary cap situation, which we know is overblown, and he calls Jones a "luxury acquisition" that might not be worth it because of the team's run-first approach.

