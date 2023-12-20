Advertisement

Analysts react to Nebraska flipping Dylan Raiola from Georgia

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
·4 min read

On Monday night, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his long-standing commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, ending a whirlwind recruitment just days before the early signing period.

In what was the most anticipated decision of the 2024 recruiting class across the country, college football analysts across the industry had plenty of reactions on social media to Raiola’s commitment.

Raiola, a one-time Ohio State commitment is the highest-rated commitment of the internet recruiting rankings age and a potential program-changing talent for Matt Rhule and his program.

This past season, Raiola threw for over 2,800 yards and had a touchdown to interception ratio of 34-to-1 for Buford High School in Georgia. For his career, he passed for 8,442 yards and 88 touchdowns while throwing just 11 interceptions.

Here is how college football analysts and recruiting analysts reacted to Raiola’s commitment.

He Has It All

A Program-Changing Day

Gifted Arm Talent

Purpose

Legacy and Opportunity

First 5-Star QB

Highest-Rated Signee

Fun to Watch

Biggest Win of the Rhule Era

Huge for Matt Rhule

Never Had a Quarterback Like This

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire