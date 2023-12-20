Analysts react to Nebraska flipping Dylan Raiola from Georgia

On Monday night, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his long-standing commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, ending a whirlwind recruitment just days before the early signing period.

In what was the most anticipated decision of the 2024 recruiting class across the country, college football analysts across the industry had plenty of reactions on social media to Raiola’s commitment.

Raiola, a one-time Ohio State commitment is the highest-rated commitment of the internet recruiting rankings age and a potential program-changing talent for Matt Rhule and his program.

This past season, Raiola threw for over 2,800 yards and had a touchdown to interception ratio of 34-to-1 for Buford High School in Georgia. For his career, he passed for 8,442 yards and 88 touchdowns while throwing just 11 interceptions.

Here is how college football analysts and recruiting analysts reacted to Raiola’s commitment.

He Has It All

Dylan Raiola has it all: -Great frame

-Elite arm talent

-Can spray it all over the field from every arm angle you can think of

-Most accurate deep ball in the ‘23 & ‘24 classes

-Can contort his body, absorb contact to lessen impact of body blows But his No. 1 weapon? His brain. pic.twitter.com/foXGGx8BtA — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) December 19, 2023

"If I was looking at what a first-round NFL Draft pick looks like in high school, I'd be looking at Dylan Raiola." "Generational talent" gets thrown around too often, but Raiola fits the bill. Here's more on a QB who's simply a special, rare find ⤵️https://t.co/j72gTdD5XD — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) December 19, 2023

A Program-Changing Day

Dylan Raiola has a @247Sports composite rating of 0.9965. Since 2000 when recruiting rankings began, Raiola is 1 of 23 QBs to EVER have a rating of 0.9660 or greater. Raiola is the highest-rated recruit and the 3rd 5⭐️ in Nebraska history. A potential program-changing day. pic.twitter.com/TOXxB0tJpo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 18, 2023

Gifted Arm Talent

Dylan Raiola is compared to Dwayne Haskins (rest in peace 🙏) per @On3sports They add – "Dylan Raiola is a gifted arm talent with high upside as a passer. His passing ability, mobility, and play style as a junior in high school is similar to Dwayne Haskins at the same stage."… pic.twitter.com/uuLlVvAqrE — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) December 19, 2023

Purpose

When it comes to why Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska, you can't quantify the impact of "purpose" Full thoughts: https://t.co/NghcsPFfQ9 pic.twitter.com/eD1x3654UD — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 18, 2023

Legacy and Opportunity

ESPN story on elite QB recruit Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska. The collision of legacy and opportunity held a strong allure. Full interview: “Just the history of the Nebraska football program. It’s not just another program.” https://t.co/kc9yI7hIaK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2023

First 5-Star QB

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dylan Raiola tells me he has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska! The 6’3 220 QB from Buford, GA had been Committed to the Bulldogs since May Raiola is the 1st 5-Star QB to commit to the Cornhuskers in the modern ranking ERA 🤯https://t.co/FWoh69YAqe pic.twitter.com/rQujphuDgM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

Highest-Rated Signee

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska and will headline the Huskers’ recruiting class this week as the highest-rated signee for the school in the past quarter-century. Raiola informed the Nebraska staff while on an official visit to Lincoln last weekend. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 18, 2023

Fun to Watch

#DylanRaiola is fun to watch on film. He’s the highest ranked commit Nebraska’s ever had. A potential program changer (yes I’m aware he’s still in high school). At least, the potential is there. Here’s my Gut Reaction to Dylan committing to Nebraska! 👉👉 https://t.co/Xez0tloqZw pic.twitter.com/4kGEOcmpIH — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) December 18, 2023

Biggest Win of the Rhule Era

"This flip commitment feels like the biggest win of the Matt Rhule era so far." 🐶 < 🌽@RJ_Young reacts to 5-Star QB Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C2v7nfqeZj — The Number One College Football Show (@numberoneshow) December 19, 2023

Huge for Matt Rhule

5⭐️ QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 QB in the Class of 2024, has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska. 247Sports Director of Scouting @Andrew_Ivins breaks down the massive recruiting news 🏈 pic.twitter.com/HsjG5lR9t7 — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 18, 2023

Never Had a Quarterback Like This

Is Dylan Raiola the biggest recruiting win in @HuskerFootball history? "It's the number one most compelling recruiting story that has happened for Nebraska…They've never had a quarterback like this." Catch the full episode ⤵️ 🎧: https://t.co/2aJnuVz9CE pic.twitter.com/CXkQZiNCAM — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) December 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire