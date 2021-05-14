Analysts predict outcome of Chargers season in 2021

The Chargers schedule was released on Wednesday night, and shortly after I released my game-by-game predictions.

How do others feel about Los Angeles heading into the 2021 season?

Let’s take a look at the records and win totals national writers and analysts are predicting L.A. to finish with.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine: 9-8

“The Chiefs weren’t the only team in the AFC West who spent the offseason retooling the offensive line. The Chargers found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert last year. They showed they know the importance of protecting him in 2021.

The group of pass-protectors was brutal last season. Herbert absorbed 32 sacks, an additional 70 hits and pressure on 28.7 percent of his dropbacks last season. He still managed to win Rookie of the Year.

Selecting Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick was a perfect marriage of value and need. It also completed the remodelling after they signed likely starters in center Corey Linsley, guard/tackles Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi to go with Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

There are some questions on defense. The Chargers finished 18th in defensive efficiency last season, and their moves on that side of the ball may be net neutral. Drafting Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round should be helpful in the secondary, but they also lost Casey Hayward and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

New head coach Brandon Staley, the former defensive coordinator of the Rams, will hope to have a positive impact on the group, but if Herbert sees a sophomore slump, the defense might not be able to carry the Chargers in games.

As long as Herbert continues to progress, though, the Chargers should be in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. “

ESPN’s Shelley Smith

“The Chargers will make the playoffs for only the third time since 2009 and beat the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs at least once. They also have the Raiders and Broncos in their division and will beat them as well.”

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani

“The Chargers appear to be on the right track, but Brandon Staley will have to prove himself as a head coach and this team as a whole will have to prove it can stay healthy. Expect Herbert to continue to prove he’s the future at quarterback with the additions Los Angeles made on the offensive line, but the AFC West is a very tough division. I’m expecting the Chargers to go around .500 — whether that be 9-8 or 8-9.”

Pro Football Network’s Tommy Garrett: 11-6

“After Herbert’s impressive rookie campaign, the Chargers will be expecting to take the next step forward in 2021. Their schedule should facilitate them having another strong season, provided Herbert does not experience a sophomore slump.

With a new coaching staff, much will depend on how things gel in terms of schemes and personnel. If they hit the ground running in September, this roster can challenge for the playoffs in the AFC. However, we have seen this roster have fragilities if they get off to a bad start. If that happens, we will quickly learn about what new head coach Brandon Staley brings to this franchise.”

NFL Media’s Cynthia Frelund: 9.1 wins

“This season may not start out so pretty for the Chargers, with games at Washington (Week 1), vs. Dallas (Week 2), at Kansas City (Week 3), vs. Cleveland (Week 5) and at Baltimore (Week 6) all coming before their Week 7 bye. But given the current personnel configuration within the AFC West (that is to say, with Aaron Rodgers not being on the Broncos), the Bolts could make a second-half surge.”