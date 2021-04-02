How analysts have graded Titans’ moves in 2021 free agency

We’re a little over two weeks into free agency and the Tennessee Titans have made some significant moves on both sides of the ball.

The biggest need going into this offseason for the Titans was improving their pass rush, something they appear to have done with the signings of outside linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

However, there are still some holes to fill after departures at key positions like wide receiver, cornerback, tight end and right tackle, so general manager Jon Robinson still has some work to do.

Robinson will continue to look to free agency to fill these needs, and then will have another opportunity to make additions via the 2021 NFL draft, which begins on April 29.

We’re making the rounds in order to see how different outlets have graded the Titans’ offseason thus far. For the most part, the grades have been solid, with a few exceptions. Take a look.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay: B+

The Tennessee Titans decided they had to improve their defense this offseason and spared no expense. The club came to terms on a massive deal with Dupree and gave some big money to Autry in a pair of moves that completely overhauled the defensive line. The cornerback spot will also look much different in 2021 after the team released Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler, opening the door for new signings Jenkins and Johnson to take over their roles. The jury is still out on the Tennessee offense, which parted ways with tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency and has yet to find replacements for these skill-position talents. The draft is certainly an option, but it's a risky one for a team that has been on the verge of breaking through as a real contender over these last few seasons. Still, the Titans get credit for identifying their biggest weaknesses and taking care of them immediately. The front office can't rest on its laurels yet, however, and must continue to comb through the open market and find a few more veterans to round out the roster before the draft.

Pro Football Focus: Below Average

Best signing: CB Janoris Jenkins Few teams have actively gotten worse during free agency, but you can make that argument about the Tennessee Titans considering the players that have departed. They have had to watch as Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Jonnu Smith leave, representing three of their top four or five targets on offense. In the secondary, they also cut three players that have seen extensive snaps for them in recent seasons, including both starting cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson. To replace the losses at cornerback, they signed Janoris Jenkins, who at his best is a match for Jackson’s level of play. But his best came back in 2016, and his baseline performance is likely a significant downgrade if Jackson was going to return to full fitness. They have yet to add a significant receiver and are likely targeting the draft for that. Tennessee’s big splash came at edge rusher, where they signed Bud Dupree from the Steelers. The team badly needs an answer at edge rusher, but Dupree is a classic case of buyer beware. He has solid sack numbers, first-round pedigree and is a great athlete, but he has never generated a consistent volume of pressure by beating blockers one on one. Last season at the time of his injury, Dupree had a massive 61% of his total pressure coming either completely unblocked or on clean-up or pursuit plays. Dupree is unlikely to answer their pass-rush woes, and he is paid as if he will.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani: B-

The main positional need for the Titans this offseason was the same as last offseason: pass-rusher. Tennessee gave Jadeveon Clowney a massive contract last year for one season, but the Titans are now trying their luck with Dupree, who they inked to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. Adding Autry to the defensive line was a nice addition, and re-signing linebacker Jayon Brown was what I considered to be an unexpected surprise. While the Titans have made some nice additions, it's hard to look past what they have lost. Wide receiver Corey Davis left for the New York Jets, tight end Jonnu Smith got paid by the New England Patriots and the Titans released starting cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson along with starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro due to cap concerns. Do the signings of Jenkins and Johnson make up for the losses at cornerback? I don't think so. I did like the signing of Reynolds because he has potential as a No. 2 wideout next to A.J. Brown, but Tennessee still has more work to do at wide receiver along with finding a new tight end.

Pro Football Network's Mike Tanier: B

The Titans upgraded their pass rush significantly with Autry and Dupree without losing much in the secondary. Davis and Smith should be replaceable through succession and the draft, so their offense should not take much of a hit. The Titans’ NFL free-agency grade could go down if they lose DT DaQuan Jones or too many other useful role players on either side of the ball. For now, they fixed their biggest problem without causing many others.

Bleacher Report Consensus Grade: C-

Davenport: C Gagnon: D Sobleski: C The Tennessee Titans made the playoffs for the second straight season in 2020, but the franchise's most pressing need is the same as it was at this time a year ago. The addition of Jadeveon Clowney in 2020 didn't address the Titans' lack of a pass rush. But there's renewed optimism that Tennessee will be better in that regard after the addition of edge-rusher Bud Dupree. He tallied 19.5 sacks the past two seasons, but there's more than a little risk involved in giving the 28-year-old $16.5 million per season after he tore his ACL last December. The Titans brought in help in defensive lineman Denico Autry and veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was a replacement for Malcolm Butler. Slot receiver Josh Reynolds joined the Titans in an effort to soften the blow of Corey Davis' departure. But the team also lost cornerback Desmond King and tight end Jonnu Smith, with the latter combining with Davis to create a sizable hole in Ryan Tannehill's passing arsenal. "If there's a silver lining for the Titans," Davenport said, "it's that no team in the AFC South received a good grade. And if Dupree and Autry pan out, it will be big for the Tennessee defense. But if they don't, a Titans secondary that was 29th in the league last year will be exposed. And the corners in Nashville aren't as good on paper as they were in 2020."

The Washington Post's John Clayton: B-

They did well to get edge rusher Bud Dupree, cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson and wide receiver Josh Reynolds. But those additions might not make up for their losses, including receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson, Desmond King and Malcolm Butler, safety Kenny Vaccaro and right tackle Dennis Kelly.

