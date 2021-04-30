Analysts grade Chargers’ first round selection of Rashawn Slater

The Chargers made a splash on Thursday night, selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

How did national writers and analysts feel about the Bolts’ first pick of the draft?

A look at the experts’ ratings of Los Angeles’ choice in the first-round:

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar: A

“The Chargers knew they needed to get more and better protection for Justin Herbert, so they signed Corey Linsley, the NFL’s best center, in free agency. Then, to get Slater at 13 without having to make a move? That’s outstanding value. You may remember Slater as the guy who beat the daylights out of reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young in 2019, and he’ll continue kicking butt on Herbert’s blind side.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: B

“He will be an immediate starter at left tackle, which fills a major need. Justin Herbert will be happy.”

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter: A

“Slater is not the tallest or longest tackle prospect in the draft, but he has the best tape. After all, he neutralized stud pass rusher Chase Young back in 2019. Slater plays with a nasty attitude and put up a highly impressive pro day, yet he could not convince teams he was worthy of a top-12 pick. Their loss is the Chargers’ gain, as Slater will protect Justin Herbert’s blindside for the foreseeable future.”

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang: B

“Pegged as a clear fit for the Chargers for months, Slater’s light feet, balance and technically-refined, heavy hands make him an exciting blindside pass protector for young star quarterback Justin Herbert. Slater’s lack of ideal length had some questioning whether he’ll be able to handle the speed he’ll face in the NFL – a concern given the edge rushers in Denver and Kansas City especially.”

Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm: A-

“The Chargers absolutely needed to add to their bulwark in front of Justin Herbert, and they get a super-athletic tackle (or is he a guard?) to help that effort. Slater opted out last season but had three seasons of starting experience for the Chargers to view — at both OT spots. They also had good intel on Slater from Cody Cejda, who joined the staff from Northwestern. A really nice pick here.”

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia: A

“The board fell the Chargers’ way. Slater started 37 games in three seasons — 26 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle. His stock rose when Slater held his own against Chase Young in 2019. He didn’t allow a sack that entire season before opting out for 2020. Slater (6-foot-4, 304) is considered a quick processor, and he tested well athletically.

Given the Chargers’ gaping hole at left tackle, that’s almost definitely where Slater will begin his career. But he has the versatility to play right tackle or guard as well. The Chargers signed center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler in free agency. They’ve completely re-made their offensive line, which was the right strategy, given what they have in Justin Herbert.”