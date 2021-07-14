Analysts differ on who Titans’ MVP will be in 2021

Thanks to a slew of talent on their roster — especially on the offensive side of the ball — the Tennessee Titans have a number of players who could be the team’s Most Valuable Player when the 2021 season is over.

Granted, there is no such thing as a Team MVP award, but it’s always fun and interesting to try and pick out those players who made the biggest impact for a team in any given season.

We’ve already covered the opinion of one analyst, Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, who believes that player will be wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode went in a different direction, instead choosing quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which is a logical choice considering he’s primed to have a big season with Jones and A.J. Brown as targets.

Last but not least, there’s CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, who like us believes that running back Derrick Henry, who is the heart and soul of Tennessee’s offense, will be the team’s MVP.

While he isn’t getting any love here, Brown should absolutely be on the list of possibilities after exploding onto the scene during his first two seasons. Brown should have more room to operate than in years past thanks to the presence of Henry and Jones, so a huge year is in the cards.

If we’re looking at the defense, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Bud Dupree are the top-two names in our mind.

Some dark-horse candidates include cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Janoris Jenkins, defensive lineman Denico Autry, and outside linebacker Harold Landry, all of whom could make a significant impact in what are areas Tennessee needs to improve upon in 2021.