Analysts believe Drake Maye is among top two Heisman contenders

With Drake Maye leading UNC to a 8-1 record overall and 5-0 in the ACC, the Tar Heels are playing meaningful football here in the month of November and have set themselves up for a run at the conference title and perhaps more.

Maye has been fantastic for North Carolina all season long as the redshirt freshman took the starting job over Jacolby Criswell. And he’s been much better than expected.

While UNC fans know just how good Maye has been, the rest of the country is starting to find out. More importantly, analysts are pushing more and more for Maye to be considered a Heisman favorite.

Over the weekend, both Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek advocated for Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams to be the top two in the Heisman race:

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams should be miles ahead of any other Heisman candidates. It’s not close. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 6, 2022

Top 2 @HeismanTrophy Candidates:

– Caleb Williams

– Drake Maye Both of these guys have been Fantastic all year, and are THE reason their teams are where they are! Lot can happen and there are several other legit guys in contention as well. Will be fun to watch it all play out! — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 6, 2022

That’s some praise from two guys who know college football.

Maye has thrown for 2,964 yards, 31 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his attempts. He’s also rushed for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Williams has thrown for 2,742 yards, 28 touchdowns and has completed 63.4 percent of his attempts. Williams has added 287 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Both guys deserve the recognition but it will be hard to pass the top contenders like Hendon Hooker, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and even Bo Nix down the stretch. Maye and Williams have a chance with a few games left to further prove their point but it feels like an uphill battle.

