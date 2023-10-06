Analyst tabs Tristan da Silva as the top small forward in men’s college basketball

It won’t be easy for the Colorado men’s basketball team to step out from behind the shadow that head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes football team have cast over Boulder, but having a star such as Tristan da Silva will certainly help matters.

Da Silva averaged nearly 16 points and five rebounds per game in 2022-23 and the senior from Germany is set to be one of the top players in the entire country this upcoming season.

As the start of the college basketball season creeps closer and closer, college hoops analyst Andy Katz is releasing his top players from all five positions.

Take a look at Katz’s ranking of the top 10 small forwards:

Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Kansas commit Johnny Furphy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O4g1fpvGTx — White Bball Pains (@WhiteBballPains) August 3, 2023

Furphy is an Australian native with tremendous upside as he heads to Kansas for his freshman season.

Coen Carr, Michigan State

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Carr is also entering his freshman season and is set to be one of the Spartans’ top players.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell is entering his fifth college basketball season and Kentucky is set to be his fourth stop after multiple transfers. Mitchell averaged nearly 12 points and six rebounds in the 2022-23 season while at West Virginia.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

DeVries is one of the top scorers in the country after averaging nearly 19 a game last season for the Bulldogs.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram is making his way to Chapel Hill by way of Stanford where he averaged over 10 points and nearly six rebounds a game as a sophomore last season.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

The senior forward is one of the best all-around players in the country. Last season, Wahl averaged 11 points, six rebounds and almost three assists per game.

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Battle is making his third stop in college after transferring from George Washington to Minnesota before finally ending up at Ohio State.

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

After a great career at North Dakota State, Nelson has made his way to Tuscaloosa to play for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season for the Bison.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Davis helped guide the Owls to the Final Four last season with his nearly 14 points and five rebounds per game.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports.

Da Silva is one of the best players in the country entering the 2023 season. After boasting solid numbers last year, he could challenge for Pac-12 Player of the Year.

