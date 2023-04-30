Analyst says NFL fans don’t realize how good Jahmyr Gibbs will be in the league

Jahmyr Gibbs was selected No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, the move puzzled many because he was expected to go in the latter half of the first round. However, the Lions are happy with the pick and one analyst says fans aren’t prepared for what he has to offer.

College football and NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently joined the Pat McAfee Podcast and compared Gibbs to the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

Herbstreit also says that Gibbs is not a running back that can run routes, he can be lined up in the slot and play as an actual receiver.

In the modern NFL, players like Deebo Samuel have led the charge to make players more fluid when it comes to positions. Gibbs would fit perfectly in a similar role.

"The one team that stood out to me from last night was the Detroit Lions.. I don't think people realize how good Jahmyr Gibbs is gonna be for them" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lgp1mrCCOE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs as he begins his NFL journey with the Detroit Lions.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

