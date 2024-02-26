Analyst Ryan Clark will remain at ESPN after two sides resolve contract impasse

Following a public contract impasse, TV analyst Ryan Clark will return to ESPN after reaching a contract extension with the network.

The company announced the news on Monday afternoon after The Athletic reported the two sides had reached a verbal agreement. Front Office Sports reported Clark, who has been with the network since 2015, will make roughly $2 million per year.

Clark will continue to be a leading analyst in the network's NFL coverage and appear on programs such as "Get Up," "The Pat McAfee Show," "NFL Live," "Monday Night Countdown," "First Take" and the late edition of "SportsCenter."

A leading voice on ESPN, #NFL analyst @Realrclark25 will continue to appear prominently across ESPN studio shows



The Emmy-Award winning analyst will remain on NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, @GetUpESPN, @FirstTake & @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/8952donRIE — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 26, 2024

On Feb. 14, Clark made his displeasure over the state of the negotiations public in a public post - accompanied with a video - on social media.

"I knew that effort didn’t promise results, but I dug in. Here we are now. The season is over. The deal is up. Time to make a decision," Clark wrote. "Either way it goes. The mission don’t change. I want to be the best doing it. Everyone should. I’m more motivated today than ever. I’m still the same #UndraftedFreeAgent !"

Analyst Ryan Clark speaks on on the set of ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 16, 2023.

Clark played 13 seasons in the NFL between three teams; he won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2021, Clark has hosted a MMA-focused podcast with former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier called "DC & RC." He hosts another podcast called "The Pivot" alongside former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. Clark was also a panelist on this past season of "Inside the NFL."

