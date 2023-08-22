Analyst ranks Badgers offensive coordinator as top in Big Ten

The upcoming Badgers football season is one of the most anticipated in the history of the program, partly due to new offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Adam Breneman, host of the “Next Up with Adam Breneman” podcast ranks Longo as the best OC in the conference.

Longo brings his “Air Raid” offense that made him a national name at North Carolina to Madison. He’s worked with top quarterbacks Sam Howell (now with the Washington Commanders) and Drake Maye (one of the top Heisman candidates).

He will now operate a Badgers offense that struggled in the passing game last year, ranking 114th in the country with 183.8 passing yards per game.

Paired with transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) in Madison under head coach Luke Fickell, Longo will look to reinvent their passing approach.

🏈 @AdamBreneman81 listed his 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟱 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 entering the 2023 B1G season. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Fje1KZkOMv — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire