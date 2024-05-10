Analyst praises UNC basketball signee Drake Powell’s defense in superlatives

The final rankings for the 2024 recruiting class are out on 247Sports as the outlet published the updated list earlier this week. And for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they have two five-star recruits in their three-man class.

Among those five-star recruits is forward Drake Powell, an in-state prospect that committed to UNC in September of 2022. Since then, Powell has elevated his game and is just outside of the top 10 in the final rankings.

Part of Powell’s game that stands out is his defense and that was praised once again. This time it was by Travis Branham of 247Sports who released his superlatives for prospects in the class. And for Branham, he called Powell “The Clamps”.

“The Clamps” superlative goes out to the top defender in the class. If you’re looking for a stopper in the 2024 class, look no further than Drake Powell. The 6-foot-5 wing is a premier athlete with elite lateral quickness, long arms, a high motor and the conditioning of a guy that never gets tired. He takes no possessions off on defense, will pick up full court and will make his opponent work hard for every bucket they get. Powell is disruptive and impactful with his blend of size, length, athleticism and IQ. As he gets stronger, he should only continue to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

Powell not only can get it done offensively but he will bring that defense to Chapel Hill. As a wing, that will be huge for Hubet Davis’ team, having that length and defense out there, especially in big ACC and non-conference games.

