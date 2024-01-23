Analyst praises RJ Davis as one of the best guards in the country

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play following another double-digit win on Monday, taking down Wake Forest.

North Carolina has been on a tear lately, winning nine straight games dating back to mid-December. It’s clear that the Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the year right now and a big reason why is guard RJ Davis.

The point guard dropped a career-high 36 points in the win, leading the way for the Tar Heels and adding to his strong resume for ACC Player of the Year.

And after the game, he earned some praise from analyst Jon Rothstein in his morning column.

Here is what Rothstein said about Davis after a career night in the win over Wake Forest on Wednesday:

The last time that North Carolina had a guard who was a first-team All-American? Joseph Forte during the 2000-01 season. The Tar Heels have won three national titles since, but they haven’t had a guard in the last 22 years that’s on the same trajectory as Davis. The 6-foot senior had a career-high 36 points in Monday night’s win over Wake Forest and is averaging 21 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Right now, there’s not a better guard in the sport. The only guards from North Carolina’s program who were second or third team All-Americans since 2001 are Raymond Felton, Rashad McCants, Ty Lawson, and Kendall Marshall.

Davis is not only playing as the best guard in the country but one of the best players overall in the country. He’s averaging 21 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 44.5 percent from the field.

With over a month left in the season, Davis has the chance to continue to build his resume and hopefully lead the Tar Heels into a deep run in March.

