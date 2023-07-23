Analyst makes prediction for College GameDay in Charlotte for Week 1

The North Carolina Tar Heels will open up their 2023 season in a battle against SEC opponent South Carolina. The neutral-site game will take place in Charlotte as both teams are looking to start the season off on the right foot.

The game is also among the more intriguing games on the week 1 schedule with a primetime kickoff set for ABC. And with ESPN’s famed College GameDay not revealing the location just yet, Anthlon Sports made their prediction for it to come to Charlotte for the battle between the Tar Heels and Gamecocks.

Joe Vitale made his predictions for every College GameDay location of the 2023 season and in listed this game as his pick for Week 1:

There aren’t a whole lot of marquee matchups in Week 1 (FSU-LSU is Sunday night) but the Colorado-TCU game is intriguing only because the 2022 national runner-up entertains Coach Prime and his rebuilt Buffaloes. But we’re going with a border rivalry featuring two very good teams— North Carolina at South Carolina. The nation gets to witness Sandstorm under the lights.

The only other game that makes sense is Colorado-TCU which is the debut for Coach Prime as head coach of the Buffaloes. But the UNC/SC rivalry may take precedence here and be the pick.

Let’s hope so.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire