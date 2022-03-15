Analyst Joy Taylor speaks the hard truth about Steelers QB situation

When you are right, you’re right. And on The Herd, co-host Joy Taylor was 100 percent correct. Not just about the reasoning behind the Pittsburgh Steelers signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as a free agent and why fans shouldn’t panic but she calls the Steelers front office to task on their lack of preparedness for this moment.

As Taylor correctly points out, Pittsburgh had every opportunity to be ready for the 2022 season way back at the end of the 2019 season. But the front office chose to live in denial. Denial about the future of Ben Roethlisberger and denial about the talent behind him.

After Roethlisberger was placed on IR with his elbow injury, the Steelers were forced to endure a combo of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges that made the offense practically impossible.

Pittsburgh headed into the 2020 offseason with options. Multiple players like Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton and Marcus Mariota were all available as free agents. Pittsburgh passed. The Steelers could have taken a shot on Jalen Hurts in the second round but instead opted for the talented but underachieving wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Unfortunately, the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL draft weren’t an option for Pittsburgh because they chose to trade it away the year before to move up and draft linebacker Devin Bush.

So Steelers fans, like Taylor says, don’t be mad at the Steelers signing Trubisky. Be mad the front office made it necessary.

List