Analyst Jay Whitmire leaves Steelers for Jets

Analyst Jay Whitmire has left the Steelers, Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot reports. Whitmire’s LinkedIn profile lists him as manager of football analytics for the Jets.

The Steelers hired Whitmire in December 2018, and he earned a more prominent role with the team when Karim Kassam left for the Minnesota Twins in the summer of 2019.

Whitmire was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia and spent rookie minicamp with the Bears. But no NFL team signed him, and he moved into analytics.

Whitmire was a digital analytics consultant for datacamp.com before the Steelers hired him.

He has a Master’s degree in business analytics from Virginia.

