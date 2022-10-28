Analyst discusses head coaching candidates for Nebraska job

An analyst with one of the top recruiting services in the country has discussed his shortlist for the head football coach at Nebraska. Jesse Simonton discussed the position earlier in the week, and when looking over this list, there are no significant surprises as every candidate mentioned has been previously mentioned in some way, shape, or form to the job.

Athletic Director Travis Alberts has repeatedly said that he will conduct a thorough search and will make his decision and announce it when he feels it would be appropriate. However, when asked about the characteristics he is looking for in a future head coach, the A.D. said the following.

Lance Leipold - Kansas (Head Coach)

Matt Campbell - Iowa State (Head Coach)

Bill O'Brien - Alabama (Offensive Coordinator)

Matt Rhule - Fmr. Head Coach (Carolina Panthers)

Mickey Joseph - Interim Head Coach (Nebraska)

