Analyst’s have different views on Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight’s Elite 11 performance

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that’s exactly what happened to Notre Dame 2025 football quarterback commit Deuce Knight during the Elite 11 competition’s first day of camp.

The 6-foot, 5-inch and 205-pound lefty had a solid performance, but not one that would impress all. 247Sports had Knight ranked as its No. 10 performer, which isn’t exactly what Irish fans wanted to see.

According to a report from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, it took Knight a bit to warm up, then got hot late during day one. That is most likely the reason that he wasn’t ranked higher following the initial portion of the event.

Ranking the Top 11 QBs after the @Elite11 Finals Day 1 workout 📈 5⭐️ @OhioStateFB commit Tavien St. Clair takes Alpha Dog status after Day 1 in Los Angeles 💪@Andrew_Ivins ✍️ https://t.co/D9QrZtABAs pic.twitter.com/Y2Xw1pfYAy — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 19, 2024

On3 saw Knight’s performance in much different eyes, as they ranked him as the No. 4 quarterback following day one.

It’s a pretty big different from No. 4 to No. 10 so you can probably split the difference and say Knight was in the middle of the pack. Now that he has his feet wet, hopefully he turns the tide and starts to be viewed closer to the top than the bottom.

