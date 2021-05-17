Analyst believes Joe Burrow is a potential MVP candidate

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was having a standout first season in the NFL with Rookie of the Year potential at the helm of the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

But a severe left knee injury against the Washington Football Team in November dashed those hopes and put an otherwise positive season (for him personally) to a premature end.

Burrow seems to have made some significant strides in his recovery and rehabilitation this offseason and there’s a strong sense of optimism that he’ll be able to return to the field at full capacity in time for Week 1.

And there are high expectations for what he’ll be able to accomplish when he gets back out there.

Related

Analyst names Tiger Stadium as best atmosphere in college football

Kay Adams said on “Good Morning Football” that she believed Burrow could be a dark horse candidate for MVP honors in 2021.

“He’s a good dark horse,” Adams said. “Before his injury last year, he showed us some things. If he can, in that gauntlet of a division, get his team into a playoff contention situation then you have to give him some love as an MVP candidate. He’s got Ja’Marr Chase, he’s got Tee Higgins and there’s no reason he can’t put up monster numbers this year. I think it sounds a little wild, but … year two we saw Lamar Jackson win it year two, we saw Patrick Mahomes win it year two. So why not Joe Burrow?”

Adams makes a good point here. Burrow all but single-handedly elevated the Bengals last season, quickly becoming the best player on the team.

Before his rookie campaign concluded, Burrow had completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

List