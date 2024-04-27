Analysis: Wolves 2-1 Luton

[Getty Images]

After a run of six league games without victory, Wolves' campaign was starting to fizzle out but they put in a much-improved performance to see off Luton.

Wolves started slowly and there was a feeling that it could be another off day until things started to click after around 20 minutes when Hwang Hee-chan tested Thomas Kaminski.

The South Korea forward made his next opportunity count, albeit with a deflection, to nestle the ball in the far corner shortly before half time.

It was Hwang's first goal since 27 December and helped to swing the momentum firmly in Wolves' favour.

Toti Gomes doubled the lead just five minutes into the second half, scoring a stooping header at the far post to finish a corner routine.

Boubacar Traore, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo all had chances to put the game to bed as Wolves dominated the second half.

There was a nervous end to the encounter, though, when Carlton Morris volleyed in from six yards with 10 minutes remaining, denying Wolves a first clean sheet since 25 February.

Wolves held on as Luton pushed for an equaliser and Gary O'Neil will hope they can use this performance as a springboard for the final weeks of the season.