Analysis: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth's 1-0 win at Wolves was as convincing as it comes.

The Cherries came out of the traps quickly, peppering Jose Sa's goal with chance after chance and eventually breaking the deadlock via Antoine Semenyo shortly before half-time.

Wolves struggled to offer much in the other direction with Pablo Sarabia's shot, which was saved comfortably by Mark Travers, the only moment of attacking intent in the opening 45 minutes.

With the home crowd growing restless, there was a feeling that Bournemouth's failure to grab a second goal might come back to haunt them.

It seemed like that was the case when Hwang Hee-chan headed in just after the hour mark, but his goal was eventually ruled out after VAR advised referee Stuart Attwell to take another look on the pitchside monitor.

Attwell deemed that Matheus Cunha had caught Justin Kluivert in the face with a swinging arm in the build-up.

Bournemouth did have to change their approach in the closing stages after Milos Kerkez was sent off for a challenge on Matt Doherty - boss Andoni Iraola later confirming the club intend to appeal that decision.

And VAR was involved again deep into stoppage time when Max Kilman's goal was chalked off for offside.

The victory puts Bournemouth up to 10th and just two points behind eighth-placed West Ham - not bad for a club which went nine games without a win at the start of the season.

Iraola is also on the verge of leading the club to a new club record top-flight points tally. They require just two points from their final four games to achieve that.