Analysis: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

As games go this won't be remembered for the 90 minutes – just what happened after the fourth official held his board in the air and showed the stoppage time.

Wolves had lacked a cutting edge across the game, they dominated proceedings inside Tottenham's third but couldn't make good on their pressure. Until the end, that is.

This was a dramatic finish of high proportions and Pablo Sarabia's 86th-minute introduction turned Wolves' fortunes on their head.

First he skilfully flicked the ball into the air to allow himself to unleash a wicked volley and level the scoring, then he turned provider as Mario Lemina notched home the winner in the seventh minute of injury time.

The international break will now provide a chance for Pedro Neto to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury and Wolves will only be bolstered by the eventual return of someone who has seven assists in 10 Premier League games.

His presence was sorely needed on Saturday, even if the result was eventually in Wolves' favour.

They came agonisingly close to being haunted by their missed opportunities – Hwang Hee-chan firing wide from close range, Sasa Kalajdzic blasting a header over the bar – but in the end they triumphed despite that.

That won't always be the case and Wolves need to make sure they pose a more potent attacking threat if they are to continue to pick up important points.