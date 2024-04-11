Analysis: Why a temporary field for Northwestern football is the school's right move

EVANSTON, Ill. - There’s an often-used saying in football and most sports which simply states "take what the defense gives you."

Don’t get too funny. Don’t try too hard. Don’t do too much.

That was what Northwestern did in choosing to build a temporary stadium on campus as Ryan Field undergoes its renovations.

Although there are still specifics which need to come to light – such as capacity, how many fans can attend, and how many home games will play there? – this was the right choice for Northwestern across the next two seasons.

First, and foremost, this is a move that does not keep the most important Wildcat fanbase at arm’s length.

"I'm so excited for our student athletes," Northwestern head football coach David Braun said. "I'm so excited for our student body, and the campus community."

I cannot stress enough how important it is for NU to stay visible to the campus community.

There were discussions on holding football games at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Guaranteed Rate Field, Wrigley Field and Solider Field, but those discussions fell through.

Would it be more desirable to play at a bigger venue? It depends on who you ask. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, either.

Turn the clock back to 2017. Northwestern shuttered Welsh-Ryan Arena for long overdue renovations. The ‘Cats played all their home men’s basketball games at All-State Arena in Rosemont. The women’s team played at Evanston High School.

At the time, All-State Arena also hosted DePaul men’s basketball team, the Chicago Sky and the Chicago Wolves. This was fresh off the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for Northwestern men’s basketball, to boot.

It wasn’t easy to get from Evanston to Rosemont for men’s games, making logistics a hurdle for fans and players to cross on gameday.

All-State Arena seats 18,000 fans for basketball. That was more than double the seating for Welsh-Ryan Arena, before and after its renovations. Northwestern men’s basketball averaged 6,489 fans per game at All-State Arena in the 2017-2018 season. In Northwestern’s first season in the renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena, the team averaged 6,754 fans per game in a 13-win season.

With this move, Northwestern will remove a logistical hurdle. It’ll be easier for students to attend games, and it builds off the momentum the Wildcats created in its Las Vegas Bowl win.

"I think it really creates a unique opportunity for us as a university to create an atmosphere and an environment on campus that will be remembered for a long, long time," Braun said.

This move also gives Northwestern a chance to branch out elsewhere.

This is just speculation, but it’s fair to assume games against Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois will be played at the temporary athletic field.

But, games against Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois could play elsewhere.

NU’s game against Ohio State is reportedly a targeted game to play at Wrigley Field, according to Rivals.com. Other games could receive the same treatment, too.

This is just a personal opinion, but if Northwestern played Iowa at Wrigley Field to a riveting 10-7 final in 2023, it’s only fair to offer Ohio State the same stage in 2024.

However, having the temporary field to fall back on is a necessity considering how those plans for bigger stadiums have already struggled to materialize.

"It'll be select home games, so it’s allowing other people to sort that out and figure out which games will be here on campus and the potential of other venues," Braun said.

Whether or not bigger venues, plural, will host Northwestern football remains to be seen. That should be a question for NU athletic leadership.

But, Braun was left answering questions Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg should have answered yet again.

Braun did his best with his limited information. He conveyed the excitement surrounding the possibilities with a temporary field. Once we know the full view of the field and how many it will seat for the next two years, then it’s fair to nitpick the specifics. Especially if NU has to host Wisconsin or Indiana on its home site, which are two fanbases that usually travel well to Evanston.

However, there’s no denying that this is the right move for Northwestern.

There’s no need to make the Northwestern student body travel to Bridgeview or to 35th and Shields for a game against Eastern Illinois or Miami (Ohio). Save the bigger venues for the bigger crowds.

Plus, there is a value in playing in front of a smaller crowd. Braun, who boasted being a small-town football guy, reveled in the opportunity of a smaller venue for a Big Ten stage.

"What I will say is I think there's a unique opportunity here on the lakefront to create truly a home field advantage, smaller venue," Braun said. "You should be a bunch of purple, if not almost all purple. And that's something to look forward to."