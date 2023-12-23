ANALYSIS: Where Idaho football stands after chaotic a chaotic two weeks

Dec. 23—The Idaho football team has lost and added multiple players over the last two weeks and it's been hard to keep up with all the chaos.

The Vandals suffered another big blow on Thursday as freshman linebacker Xe'ree Alexander entered the transfer portal.

Luckily for Idaho, it made 28 additions during the early signing period amid the mass exodus.

This bodes well for the Vandals, who will have an almost entirely new look in '24, from their players down to coaching staff.

Here's a look at how the actions of the last two weeks affected each of Idaho's position groups:

Wide receiver

The Vandals had their share of pass catchers leave through the portal, including third-leading receiver Terez Traynor and Tommy Hauser. But the losses of Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten, who chose to pursue the NFL, will be the toughest to replace.

It's impossible to undersell what the pair accomplished over the last two years —combining for 4,082 yards receiving and 31 touchdowns. For perspective, that accounts for 62.8% of Idaho's receiving yards during that span and more than half of its TD receptions.

That's some tough production to replace, especially with a new starting quarterback.

Traynor's departure didn't do the team any favors, and as of now, the "No. 1" receiver is redshirt sophomore Jordan Dwyer.

Last season, the Puyallup, Wash., native accounted for 328 receiving yards on 20 receptions and three touchdowns. He picked up 100 yards in a 63-21 win over Idaho State on Nov. 18.

Outside of Dwyer, there are not a lot of guys with game experience. Junior Michael Graves is set to return after redshirting in '23. In '22, he logged 15 receptions for 194 yards and a score.

Idaho's headman, Jason Eck, and company have been preparing for the departure of its two all-conference receivers since last season and added five more pass catchers during the early signing period.

Kick/punter/long snapper

The type of consistency Jackson and Hatten brought to the receiver position over the last two years, Ricardo Chavez brought to the kicking game.

The All-American finished his career 34-of-44 on field goal attempts with a long of 53. He averaged 45.9 yards per punt.

Idaho also lost its long snapper, Hogan Hatten, brother of Hayden, and special teams coordinator Thomas Ford, who accepted a role as running backs coach at Oregon State. Kickoff specialist, Logan Prescott, was also lost to graduation.

The Vandals will essentially have to start from scratch in terms of their special teams unit. As of now, the kickoff specialist is going to be a battle between redshirt freshman Cameron Pope and newly acquired freshman Owen Forsman.

The punting job will be between sophomore LJ Harm and newly added freshman Owen Adams.

The placekicker duties are still up in the air, but it seems to be between Pope and Forsman.

Idaho does not currently have a long snapper on its roster.

Cornerback

The Vandals expected all-conference defensive back Marcus Harris would search for a new home once the season came to a close. But what came as a surprise was when up-and-coming freshman Ormanie Arnold left for the Big 12's Cincinnati for a big payday.

That was a big blow to a group that didn't have a lot of depth to begin with.

As of now, Idaho's No. 1 corner seems to be sophomore Andrew Marshall.

Marshall got a lot of reps as a freshman and made his share of mistakes, but he firmly earned a role on UI's defense by the end of the season. Time will tell if the Eastvale, Calif., product is ready to take on more responsibilities

This is another group that Vandals put a heavy emphasis on over the last two seasons, bringing in interesting prospects from last year's class such as Drew Faulkner and Hayden John. They also have a guy like Cam Stephens, who didn't get many reps last year but should provide solid depth.

Idaho inked just one true CB in this year's recruiting class, Joshua Barnes out of Los Angeles. Eck touted him as the fastest player in the '24 recruiting class.

Running back

As mentioned before, the Vandals lost Ford, who also served as their running backs coach, to Oregon State. Not only that, but Idaho will be without its lead back, Anthony Woods, who will now receive handoffs at Utah.

The Vandals will be bringing back one of their bigger contributors from the '22 season, however, in junior Eli Cummings.

The Waco, Texas, native took a break last year due to off-field issues and seems to be better than ever. He is expected to be the bell cow.

Cummings is dynamic as both a runner and pass catcher. But he's been off the field for a year, and when he did play, he was more of a change-of-pace back.

It seems like a tall task for someone who hasn't seen the field in a year or been considered a lead-back at the college level to take on. But a lot can change from now until the start of the season.

Underneath Cummings are a lot of guys who have seen limited to no game action, so there's a lot of unknown. However, Eck is very confident in his room, stating they have no intention of looking to upgrade through the transfer portal.

Linebacker

Alexander came along nicely by the end of the season and was consistently making big plays, including a blocked field goal at the end of regulation in a 20-17 win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Idaho also lost Tre Thomas, who was a tackling machine, to graduation.

The Vandals have plenty of young players who showed promise last year and could be difference-makers down the line, such as Jaxton Eck and Dylan Layne. They even have an experienced guy coming back who saved his best football for the end of the season, Mathias Bertram. But even with all of that, missed tackles and not being in the right place were constants last season, and they came from this group more often than not.

Idaho will have a healthy Isaiah King, who spent most of the year on the shelf with injuries, and Syrr Barnes.

On the youthful side of things, Coeur d'Alene native Zach Johnson reached full health near the end of the season last year and was a factor on special teams. This season, he might earn a role on the defense.

Tight end

The Idaho TEs have maintained the status quo despite the departure of T.J. Ivy Jr.

The Vandals will still have starter Jake Cox, Alex Moore and Jack Schuster, who all saw game action.

Last season, Idaho added seven tight ends during the early signing period, and this year it added four, upping its TE total to 13.

Defensive line

The Vandals' D-line maintained the bulk of their production from last season, including freshman Dallas Aflava, who will be a crucial building block.

The biggest blow to Idaho's defensive line will be the graduation of edge rusher Tylen Coleman, who picked up four sacks last season. In anticipation of this, the Vandals inked four defensive linemen during the early signing period.

Quarterback

Former starting quarterback Gevani McCoy announced that he'll be joining Ford at Oregon State on Thursday.

Usually, when a team loses its QB1, that'll shoot the position to No. 1 in terms of need. Not for Idaho.

The Vandals are sold on Layne, and for good reason. He's 2-0 in his two starts against ISU and has gotten high praise whenever mentioned by the coaching staff.

This isn't like when Eck first stepped onto campus and there was a QB competition; Layne is the guy, and they are going to build around him.

Safety

Idaho lost Murvin Kenion to the transfer portal, but he didn't spend a whole lot of time on the field, anyway, as he was battling injuries.

Next season will be the swan song for safety Tommy McCormick, who has been a staple on the UI defense over the last two seasons and should continue, barring injury.

Idaho also received solid efforts from freshmen Dwayne McDougle and Kyrin Beachem last season as well.

If, for some reason, those two don't pan out, some of the Vandals' best recruits from the early signing period have come at the safety position.

Offensive line

The Vandals O-line gave up 32 sacks, which was the second most in the Big Sky Conference a season ago. But they played their best game of the year in the final game of the season against Albany, who had a Division I-high 49 sacks coming in. The group allowed just one QB takedown.

That showed some promise for a group that wasn't affected by the transfer portal. The only player they lost was Tigana Cisse, who was an inconsistent piece at best.

The rest of the group is coming back, and they'll have some competition throughout camp from last year's class and this year's, which was massive.

The Vandals picked up six offensive linemen in their '24 recruiting class, the most of any position.

Eck said at the end of last year that he could see the same group that struggled almost on a game-by-game basis becoming one of the conference's best units. That vision may come together sooner rather than later.

