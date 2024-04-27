Analysis: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

[Getty Images]

West Ham have won only one of their past nine home league games and suffered a heavy defeat by Crystal Palace last time out, their second consecutive loss.

But the return of Jarrod Bowen, who missed last week's match with a back injury, proved crucial on Saturday against Liverpool with the winger heading home from the middle of a crowded area before setting up Michail Antonio's equaliser.

His 16 top-flight goals this season will surely have increased his hopes of going to the Euro 2024, with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on in London.

Eighth in the table European football remains in the Hammers' grasp.

Despite that success under David Moyes, speculation around the Hammers boss has once again emerged this week, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim reportedly in London to discuss replacing the Scot, although the Portuguese said on Saturday the talks were "a mistake".