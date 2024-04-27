Analysis: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

[BBC Sport]

Jurgen Klopp's final few months in charge have been building up to a potential fairytale ending but in the space of just a few weeks that has all come crashing down.

Back-to-back defeats and now a draw at London Stadium leave Liverpool third in the Premier League, two points off Arsenal in top spot before they face Tottenham on Sunday and one point off Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Their hopes of any sort of title challenge now rest on both of their rivals slipping up and, from the reactions of the players after their recent results, it is clear they don't see that as a likely scenario.

In the first half against West Ham, Liverpool did not look like a side who were ready to bounce back from their Merseyside derby defeat in midweek but one who were tired and lacking desire as they went behind when Jarrod Bowen headed home.

They improved in the second half and came back with goals thanks to Andy Robertson and a West Ham error but still failed to put the fixture to bed and were punished for missed chances when Michail Antonio equalised.

It has been a thrilling title race but it seems Liverpool's involvement in it is all but over and, in turn, the reign of Jurgen Klopp at risk of ending with a whimper.