Analysis: West Ham 0-2 Fulham

West Ham are searching for their fourth successive season of European football, but today's performance against Fulham shows that may prove difficult.

The despair of fans could be seen clearly by the mass of empty seats in London Stadium when the full-time whistle went.

Fulham appeared to have more desire and drive to push forward and looked dangerous every time they did so, exposing the gaps left by West Ham's defence.

The Hammers are desperately missing top scorer Jarrod Bowen, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings squandering the few chances they had.

Antonio should have netted an early opener, while Ings should have equalised before the break when he found himself unmarked in the box.

It was another lacklustre performance that piles the pressure on manager David Moyes and dents the team's confidence for Thursday's second-leg Europa League tie.

West Ham stand no chance against newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen if they have a repeat of today's showing.