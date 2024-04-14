Analysis: West Ham 0-2 Fulham

[Getty Images]

Fulham had not won at West Ham in the Premier League for 21 years, losing their last 12 last top-division meetings against the Hammers on the road.

And after a shaky start that saw Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio miss clear-cut chances in the opening few minutes, it looked likely that streak would extend to 13.

But Fulham were rewarded for pouncing on West Ham mistakes and producing blistering counter-attacks.

Andreas Pereira and Alex Iwobi were the pair at the centre of it all, linking up for both goals.

Pereira has been a key play-maker for the Cottagers this season, registering seven assists in the league, but today he was the one with the clinical edge to put Fulham ahead.

The season seemed to be petering out for Marco Silva's side but the win at London Stadium might just give Fulham belief they're back in contention for that final European spot.