Analysis: UCLA stays locked in and routs WSU with dominant second half
Pac-12 Networks' J.B. Long and Don MacLean recap No. 9 UCLA's 21st straight home victory in the 76-52 win against Washington State men's basketball on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.