Analysis: Trends that matter in Saints’ Week 5 win vs. Washington

The New Orleans Saints made a strong case for the power of winning ugly in their 33-22 road victory over the Washington Football Team. Coach Sean Payton’s ever-evolving approach to each game this season has frankly been a master class. Simultaneously, a lesson perhaps in over scrutinizing the meaning of one isolated game. Look no further than the team’s usage of Alvin Kamara in comparison to last week.

After a career-high 26 carries – and career-low zero receiving targets – in last week’s loss, Kamara recorded his most receiving yards since the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 10 of last season. After four games with no rushing touchdown, Kamara recorded his first along with a touchdown reception.

The night-and-day employment of Kamara illustrates the identity of this new Saints team. New Orleans has adeptly balanced ugliness, chaos, and opportunistic football through their 3-2 season. What would usually be a concerningly early bye week is an exciting breather that anticipates the return of several crucial playmakers.

Numbers don’t always tell the whole story, but they rarely lie. New Orleans strengthened key trends through Week 5 that paint a perhaps stronger team identity than thought. It’s just buried in the mess of injuries, revolving game plans, and hyper scrutiny of Jameis Winston under center. Here’s what showed promise:

Defense: Proved Them Right

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints players celebrate after an interception by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The campaign spurred by the Minneapolis Miracle in 2017, safe to say, has come to fruition. Sunday’s win sealed it: this defense is done proving people right. After the uncharacteristic loss to the Carolina Panthers, I broke down previous seasons in terms of first downs by penalty, third down conversions, red zone efficiency, and total team penalties.

While the defense conceded four first downs by penalty, the latter two are difficult to even criticize. They both happened in the penultimate drive for Washington after forcing an interception the previous series; New Orleans had a mere 16 minutes of possession by that time in the fourth quarter. Past that, a lowly 31% third down conversion rate and conceding just two-of-five red zone attempts put to bed any notions the Saints defense is nothing short of the real deal.

Any lingering concerns were dispelled by the timing and response to explosive plays. In last week’s loss to the Giants, an alarming amount of big plays stuck out – and were culpable in scoring drives. The Saints allowed eight plays of 20 yards or more and six for over 15 yards; five of these plays resulted in touchdown drives. It mirrored the Carolina loss where seven of ten explosive plays quickly led to the end zone.

Sunday’s stat line is a good lesson in context and when numbers simply don’t matter. There were quite a few big plays allowed – four over 20 yards, and five went more than 15 yards. One touchdown drive involved two plays over 20 yards and a 16-yard gain. The other drives ended in field goals; one play went for more than 20 yards and two over 15 yards in total those two drives. Two remaining plays over 15 yards were erased by an interception.

From a pure volume perspective, nine explosive plays aren’t too far off from that concerning trend. Nor is allowing points on drives involving six of these plays. Situationally speaking, this game couldn’t be more different. When Winston threw an interception in the opening series, the defense only conceded a field goal. Washington capitalized with a touchdown on the early fumble by Jameis Winston. Had Carl Granderson not incurred a roughing the kicker penalty, the defense otherwise went three-and-out.

By the time these plays saw consequence of a touchdown, the Saints defense had been on the field for more than 30 minutes midway through the fourth quarter. They held Washington three-and-out to start the second half. The New Orleans offense responded with the same. The defense forced another punt – another three-and-out. Enduring a 14-play drive for over 7 minutes, the defense conceded a field goal. New Orleans closed the third quarter with a five-play drive and a punt – and the same 20 points held at halftime. Washington’s following drive, P.J. Williams forced an interception that put the team in prime field position for a crucial touchdown. Only then did the defense finally allow a touchdown drive guilty of big plays.

Veterans matter, but so do scrappy playmakers

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defense reinforced their ability to hold down the fort and win football games while the other side figures it out. A sore spot would be the absent pass rush; that unit looks a whole lot different with David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport back in the lineup. This week’s bye is a breather for Payton Turner as he settles back in from injury. Even then, the team’s secondary shouldered the load – not the first time this season. Kwon Alexander’s injury hurt until it suddenly didn’t. Enough parts are doing more than enough for the whole, but Sunday doesn’t happen without serious playmakers. New Orleans just continues to hit on both veteran and rookie standouts.

Marshon Lattimore tied the third-highest single game pass deflections in NFL history with six; all with a cast on his hand that likely precludes half of these as interceptions. He held Terry McClaurin to just 46 receiving yards and debatably won the game with five third-down stops. P.J. Williams and Paulson Adebo recorded their second interceptions to join the team leaderboard with Marcus Williams – in case you were wondering whether Adebo had it in him to bounce back this week.

Almost abruptly, the Saints 2021 draft class is demanding attention. Leading tackler Pete Werner quietly strengthened his case at the top. He’s played 157 season snaps and has yet to miss one tackle. On Sunday, Werner’s 8 solo tackles for a total of 13 were unmatched; Demario Davis came closest with 8 total tackles. Per Pro Football Focus, Pete Werner ties Marcus Williams as the third-highest graded Saints defender through Week 5, is the highest-graded player in tackling, and third only to Williams and Lattimore in coverage.

It’s hard to say whether the team even has a mobile quarterback problem, or whether they’ve outperformed in all areas besides pass rush. Taylor Heinicke made a lot happen in scrambles; other than that, this defense has no weakness. No weak player. No problems past depth concerns at positions all expected to see returns after the bye week.

Jameis Winston: The good, the bad, the ugly

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is tackled by Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, quarterback competitions produce Steve Young. More often than not, they end with Mitchell Trubisky. An abnormal amount of training camp battles dominated the offseason – they certainly all won’t be Youngs. The difficulty of replacing a longtime franchise quarterback is as advertised; the process far from pretty when it transpires in real-time.

If anyone’s had to make the most of an ugly situation, it’s without question Jameis Winston. For one, the Denver Broncos weren’t auditioning John Elway’s heir apparent. No matter who won the role of Drew Brees’ successor, the lens would remain microscopic. I’ve likely fallen victim to that trope in one analysis or another. Here’s what I saw Sunday.

Jameis Winston opened the game with an interception on his fifth attempt, largely due to Andrus Peat stomping on his planted foot. He responded with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris. A concerningly non-reactive offensive line aided his fumble the following drive. Winston’s response? A 12-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. It’s certainly hard to argue Winston is all bark and no bite. Even more incredible when you look at the chips he’s been given; his response to his turnovers said way about Winston than the turnovers themselves. One of those looming in the form of a head coach equally trying to find his footing in a new unknown.

Eight receivers were targeted by Jameis Winston in Sunday’s win. Only six were successful. Taysom Hill had a reception before the nasty hit that took him out. Deonte Harris looked near impossible to defend on his touchdown before he promptly injured him hamstring. Past Adam Trautman randomly stepping up and catching both of his two targets for 43 yards, Winston had three legitimate receivers. One of them joined the team last week.

Several short downs painfully missed Hill. The timing of his usage remains puzzling, but it’s hard to not see how crucial Hill is once he’s missed. Erik McCoy was the glue, and his absence has since crumbled the offensive line. Ryan Ramczyk was the only remaining starter in position to finish Sunday’s game. After losing Hill and Harris, Winston saw his most reliable targets in Kamara and Marquez Callaway drop back-to-back, catchable, third down targets. The path to success didn’t frankly exist. Should Winston have tucked it and ran on 3rd & 5 rather than chuck it at Chris Hogan? If that’s the worst transgression he made Sunday, it need not be mentioned again. Particularly in context.

My biggest takeaway through five games can be viewed in two ways. Involuntarily or not, the New Orleans offense has stalled. One can sound the alarm, or instead see a perfect litmus test in chaos – for the perfect quarterback. In Sunday’s exam, Winston threw a no-fault interception, was failed by his offensive line, lost his mobility duo and third-down valve in Hill – along with significant game plan, the most dynamic receiver this season in Harris, and saw no one else step up in absence.

Yet, Kamara was noticeably involved quickly and efficiently in the passing game, Winston worked on his chemistry with Kenny Stills, and got Marquez Callaway the most yardage he’s had all season. He stared down drives following turnovers with poise. When Washington cut the lead to five points in the fourth quarter, Winston gained 12 yards on a 3rd & 14, converted on fourth down and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara.

Even without consideration of perception, Winston’s endgame composure was nothing short of exceptional. In a game with a lot of ugly, Winston proved adaptable, resilient, and his ability to change. The only factor more crucial in the Saints victory was the lethality of Blake Gillikin.

