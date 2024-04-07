Analysis: Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest recorded a fine 3-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday to end a six-match winless run, but were second best against Spurs.

That said, the visitors did have plenty of bright moments as their manager Nuno Espirito Santo faced his former employers for the first time.

Defender Murillo almost netted a goal-of-the-season contender, spotting Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario off his line and attempting to lob him from well inside his own half. His shot though dropped just wide.

And there were two more 'what if?' moments just after Wood's equaliser.

First Vicario could only parry Ryan Yates' low shot straight to Wood, but the forward smashed the rebound against the post from four yards out.

And then Tottenham midfielder James Maddison was lucky to go unpunished after clashing with Ryan Yates.

"I was surprised VAR didn't [send Maddison off]," Nuno told BBC Match of the Day.

"Maddison lost composure and punched Yates in the stomach.

"It's a red card. I spoke to Yates and asked him and what he felt and I saw the images. I wouldn't speak if I wasn't 100% sure."