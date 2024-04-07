Analysis: Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

[Getty Images]

Tottenham were matched by Forest in the first half but restored their lead in a dominant second period through an unlikely source.

Micky van de Ven has been a revelation in defence for Spurs since joining from Wolfsburg for an initial 40m euros (£34m) last summer.

Tottenham have won 13 and lost just two of the 20 league matches he's played in.

And with Ange Postecoglou's side pressing, the 22-year-old regularly found himself pushing into midfield. Picking the ball up on the edge of the box, he took his chance superbly for his goal, finding the top corner for his second in the Premier League.

The result meant Spurs went above Aston Villa to return to the Premier League's top four for the first time since February

The north London side continue their push for Champions League qualification when they visit Newcastle next Saturday.

Van de Ven, you imagine, will be a key player in that match as well.