Analysis: Third-down woes worsen as Notre Dame football goes searching for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joe Alt, All-America left tackle for Notre Dame football, did not try to trap-block the question late Saturday night.

Instead, after this 33-20 road loss to Louisville and the first unwanted field-storming of the Marcus Freeman era, Alt plowed straight ahead for one of the rare times all evening.

“We have to learn to win that down,” the junior co-captain said of Notre Dame’s incredibly shrinking third-down conversion rate. “That’s something we have to take pride in.”

It’s not just third-and-long that’s been vexing 10th-ranked Notre Dame these past two weeks, including a 3-for-15 showing on the money down at Duke. Against the box-stacking Cardinals defense, even third-and-1 was too much to ask as the Irish went 3-for-13 in all third-down spots.

“Third-and-1 is … on our shoulders,” Alt said. “That’s the down we have to get. That’s a down we have to win as an offensive line. That’s a ‘dominate the line of scrimmage’ type of deal.”

Saturday night at L&N Stadium, with a site-record crowd of 59,081 howling its approval, Louisville (6-0) won that deal over and over. On both sides of the ball.

One might suggest the Irish (5-2) ceded that ground when they opened the game with four straight passing plays, the last of which ended with Sam Hartman’s first interception as a Notre Dame quarterback. There would be two more of those, plus three lost Hartman fumbles, before the nightmare was through.

Alternatively, one might say the Irish opened the door to this disaster when they started mixing and matching the interior of their offensive line. For the third series, Andrew Kristofic was in at center and Billy Schrauth replaced Pat Coogan at left guard.

Third-and-seven still ended with a sack.

Notre Dame went 88 yards on the next series for its only touchdown until desperation time. That drive brought back center Zeke Correll, but it had Coogan back at left guard and Schrauth in for Rocco Spindler at right guard.

Rather than stick with Schrauth, Notre Dame went right back to its starting five. It did the same with walk-on receiver Jordan Faison, who popped up for a 12-yard grab on third-and-8 an, added a 36-yard touchdown catch, and then went back to his usual place on the sideline.

“We did know that going in, that we were going to do some adjustments in there,” Alt said. “A couple series here and there, we were going to change it up. We practiced it all week. We worked with everybody we were going to play next to, so we were prepared for it.”

And then came more third-down misery.

Jeff Brohm's aggressive plan

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, newly installed at his alma mater after six seasons in the Big Ten at Purdue, showed his winning hand after exposing Notre Dame’s weaknesses to the nation.

“We were going to scheme up to stop the run,” Brohm said. “You have to do that or they’re going to run you over. They’re big up front. They’ve got a big running back, big tight ends. We were aggressive in our packages against their personnel looks.”

Eli Raridon, a ferocious run blocker before blowing out his knee for a second time last season, was back after missing nearly a full year. He was part of a gimmicky “14” personnel look at one point, where the Irish split all four tight ends out wide, but Notre Dame still struggled to handle the shifting, athletic Louisville front seven.

“We were going to make them beat us throwing the football, make them throw it over our head,” Brohm continued. “When we got the first interception (on) the first drive, they probably said, ‘Oh, maybe we can’t throw it over their head as much.’ And then we applied more pressure.”

The Irish offense wilted in the spotlight.

“With that team, in my opinion, you have to stop the run,” said Brohm, who did not retain Freeman or Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker in the Purdue changeover. “You have to put a bunch of guys up there, play downhill, stop the tight end, get pressure on the quarterback and make the receivers and the passing game beat you.”

With Jayden Thomas (two catches for 33 yards) and Jaden Greathouse (zero targets) still working back from hamstring injuries, the plan worked. Regardless of the distance needed, Notre Dame rarely looked comfortable on third down, or most others for that matter.

Audric Estime, the nation’s leading rusher coming in, was held to 20 yards on 10 carries.

Notre Dame’s sack-adjusted rushing average was 3.5 yards per carry. That was right in line with the 3.45-yard rushing average Louisville had been allowing, 44th in the country.

Since converting on 47.8% of their third downs (32 of 67) through the Ohio State game, the Irish have gone 6-for-28 (21.4%) these past two Saturday nights on the road in the ACC.

Hence, the end of that 30-game regular-season winning streak against their football scheduling partners.

“I just think that coaching matters,” Brohm said. “To this point, we’ve done a good job coaching and adjusting to the team we’re playing. … If you can get a lead against a team that plays great defense and runs the football, we have the advantage. That’s what you saw in the second half.

“We were able to tee off a little bit more because we had the lead and we were forcing them to do things that they don’t do as much. You’ve got to be good at the passing game and the running game because you never know when you’re going to have to use both.”

