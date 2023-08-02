Analysis:TheBig 12 Conference commissioner wants UConn. Here's why it may (or may not) make sense

Aug. 2—He sees UConn's presence as a muscle flex in doubling down on basketball, even as a catalyst for future expansion.

He sees a conference with a national footprint, with strongholds not only in concentric rings around Texas but in the Northeast and Southeast, and believes adding the Huskies to recent addition Colorado would give the Big 12 what it needs, geographically and otherwise, in a college athletics world certain to keep evolving.

Yormark has been all-in on UConn for months, sources say, after the Huskies showed a football pulse last season under Jim Mora and before they won their latest men's basketball national championship under Dan Hurley.

But as the national realignment circus rumbles on and jockeying continues, Yormark still has convincing to do with the Big 12 board, with university presidents and chancellors, in an effort to get all major players to share and appreciate his vision.

Clarity on the future of two conferences is expected soon, probably later this week or early next week. The Pac-12, which is down to nine teams in the wake of Colorado's departure, will announce a TV/media contract and its remaining institutions will either be more inclined to remain on board or embrace an opportunity elsewhere.

Everyone involved or affected is sitting on pins and needles, waiting for resolution. There isn't necessarily an anti-UConn sentiment across the Big 12, sources say. But there is a preference for patience, something Yormark is short on, in order to consider the option of adding established Power Five programs from any Pac-12 fallout.

The Big 12 got the first chip it wanted in Colorado and the first wave of thought in the conference was to continue West, further into Pac-12 territory. The questions to consider for campus leaders who may be largely unfamiliar with the Northeast market and, fairly or unfairly, have a certain perception of UConn: whether West remains the best option, and what additional opportunities it would create.

In traditional media, social media and beyond, it has been widely discussed why UConn would jump to accept an offer to join the Big 12. Membership in a Power Five conference would bring in an additional $30-40 million of annual revenue, or about 10 times what the Huskies are making as a member of the basketball-centric Big East. Such a windfall would essentially eliminate a major financial burden: the annual university subsidy that covers an annual athletic deficit of about $40 million.

It's a no-brainer on the books in Storrs and, many would argue, in a responsibility to keep spending and competing the way the state expects the Huskies to spend and compete — from folks at the Capitol right through a fan base that has been historically strong and is even more engaged now due to recent success.

It's fair to wonder, though, why UConn makes sense for the Big 12, which is reshaping itself after the departure of signature schools Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

Would UConn make an immediate football splash? Of course not. But Yormark doesn't need UConn football to be great. He doesn't even need the Huskies to be competitive week in and week out sooner than is realistic.

He just needs UConn football to continue on a certain path. UConn, Yormark believes, has the right coach in place in Mora, who led the Huskies to a 6-7 record and a bowl appearance in 2022. Attendance at Rentschler Field increased. UConn is at least functional for the first time in a long time. The Huskies are recruiting better players out of high schools and out of the transfer portal, plucking some from Power Five programs.

There are major strides remaining for the program to make, of course. But any goals associated with Mora's next phase of the project would be more accessible under the Big 12 umbrella and with that Power Five moniker attached to the program. Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida — three of four new additions to the Big 12, with BYU — have seen upticks in recruiting prowess. Wouldn't UConn expect the same transformational impact and expect to function at a much higher capacity within a few years?

What UConn's final records would be in, say, seasons 2024-27 aren't as important as what they could be in years 2028-29, when the Big 12 would be gearing up to enter the market for a TV deal to follow and/or replace the latest agreement with ESPN/Fox, which will pay $2.3 billion over six years and expire in June 2031.

UConn is taking football seriously. Yormark is said to be convinced the university will continue to do so. The Huskies are investing properly. As a member of the Big 12 they might have the ability to catch and surpass programs like Syracuse and Boston College (both of the ACC) and Rutgers (of the Big Ten) in stature in the Northeast.

The program is young, having transitioned to the highest level of college football at the turn of the century. It certainly has struggled recently, plummeting in the American Athletic Conference and under several coaches, becoming rather irrelevant, posting just 10 victories in 2016-21. It also, prior to that, reached great heights, consistently finishing in the upper half of the old Big East and peaking with a Fiesta Bowl appearance on New Year's Day 2011.

Mora said he wants to win a national championship at UConn, and he said it with a straight face. He added the obvious to that statement, that it can't be done as an independent program. Mora has openly discussed losing recruits with whom UConn is a finalist to Power Five schools. Membership in the Big 12 would get him over the hump in those pursuits, and get him at the kitchen table of even more high profile recruits who are currently inaccessible.

When the first waves of players recruited with UConn as a Power Five program, should it come to be, are finishing up college or starting to flourish, the Big 12 could be looking to negotiate another multi-billion-dollar TV contract. In the meantime, sources say, Yormark thinks UConn's addition would make the Big 12 a more enticing landing spot for programs on the move in coming years. The ACC, for instance, has shown signs of fraying with the so-called "Magnificent Seven" reportedly disenchanted with a current grant-of-rights agreement and money distribution.

Can UConn-Big 12 be a win-win scenario? UConn football must hold up its responsibilities and it has shown the willingness to do so, with Mora's hiring and donor and administrative support. The Big 12 can afford time and opportunity for UConn football to grow into something deserving of advanced national exposure.

There are, of course, emotional ties to the Big East and certain fans who would cast away football for a sole focus on basketball in the Big East. But the university has shown it will support football aggressively, the motivation being that the sport, in this landscape, has to be driving a bus that carries every UConn program to a place from which it can win.

The rest lines up just fine. Look across the nation, across platforms: Does any program, in its major sports, have a better four-coach lineup than Mora, Hurley, Geno Auriemma and Jim Penders? The Huskies win in Olympic sports, too. UConn has a big-time feel and a big-time operation without a big-time affiliation. It needs one.

And the Big 12 has at least another seat to fill. Yormark has a long history in basketball and the Northeast, having worked in different capacities for the NBA's Nets before and after the team's move to Brooklyn in 2012. He knows what his conference can do for UConn football. He also believes in what UConn can do for his conference in basketball and beyond.

With national championships in 2021 (Baylor) and 2022 (Kansas), and other metrics measuring success, the Big 12 is considered to have the best men's basketball conference in America over the past three years. The addition of UConn only strengthens it, and Yormark is pushing for more visible national, even international, basketball exposure.

Football continues to set the pace and guide thoughts, though. Which is why UConn isn't considered such a no-brainer by everyone. Yormark, sources say, is trying to convince those around him to look hard at UConn's future in football, not its recent past.

Just this week, after the Huskies' first preseason practice, Mora advocated for membership in a Power Five conference, saying it would benefit the university as a whole, all athletic programs. He said embracing that scenario would require a slight transition of thought among fans.

It sounds as if Yormark in the midst of a similar process. He's set on UConn. He's hoping others with a say in the Big 12's future have a transition of thought and see UConn as the best partner for years to come.