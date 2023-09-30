Analysis: 'That's definitely on me.' Dana Dimel deflects blame from players

There are a bunch of reasons UTEP lost 24-10 to Louisiana Tech on Friday night, starting with the fact the Miners scored 10 points with a second-, third- then fourth-string quarterback.

Here's a 100% certainty: 10 points isn't enough to win when the other team, playing a second-team quarterback, scores 14 in the first 3:22, including a 67-yard punt return from the best special teams player in Conference USA (Smoke Harris).

But there is another play to circle, an easy one to single out for fans howling at Dana Dimel.

In the final minute of the third quarter, with UTEP down 17-10 and trying to stay within a score, the Miners stuffed a third-and-goal draw at the 26-yard line that was going to set up a dicey 43-yard field goal. Except for tackle Keenan Stewart, one of the players most responsible for the Miner football revival in 2020-22, tore off his helmet in celebration.

Soon enough the score was 24-10 and UTEP was done. The season seems to be done with it.

The calls for Dimel's head began with the easiest thing for fans to question, the play calling against Jacksonville State in an opener that could have changed the trajectory of this season, and now point toward the rash of undisciplined penalties UTEP is ringing up.

The Miners rank 128th out of 130 FBS teams in penalty yards a game and that's a finger that always will be pointed at the coach.

When asked about that, Dimel had an interesting answer for someone on the hottest of hot seats.

"I'm not going to say anything about the player who did it, I love him to death," Dimel said. "He's an emotional player and I know right now there's not a person in El Paso that feels any more sick than he does.

"We have to be better, we have to be more disciplined, we can't do that. My heart's out to the player who did it, I feel bad for him but as a coach I have to do a better job of making sure he doesn't do that. That's definitely on me."

Dimel doesn't have to take the blame for everything, that will certainly be put on him no matter what he says. But that statement does explain why players such as Stewart, who could have transferred to a power conference school this offseason, have hung around so long.

As for the immediate problems, UTEP's gloomy path forward will begin with getting healthy and most importantly, cleaning up the mess it leaves in its wake every time it takes the football field. Like all five losses this year, this loss can be a microcosm for everything.

The Miners had more first downs, more yards, more time of possession and incredibly, fewer penalty yards than a Louisiana Tech team that was, if possible, more undisciplined than UTEP.

They played good defense except for the few killer plays when they didn't. They at times moved the offense despite a revolving door of backup quarterbacks but they couldn't finish. The special teams had one killer mistake that will be circled, it's second in two games.

UTEP finds new ways to lose, but that's in the details. Mostly it's the same drumbeat of unforced errors that have fans so frustrated, fewer than 10,000 showed up Friday.

"Overall we did some good things but we shot ourselves in the foot, too many penalties we've given ourselves," safety Kobe Hylton said. "We have to clean up all the penalties, all the things we caused on ourselves. Once we clean that up we'll be a sound defense. We have to play mistake free.

"The main thing we have to do is get everybody together. There was a lot of bickering going back and forth. We have to keep the team together, ensure everyone is still good. We can bounce back we have to play together."

The "bickering" comment is ominous and that is one thing Dimel denied in his press conference.

Everything else was as spot on as could be.

"It's a gut punch," Dimel said. "We've had lots of them this year. We've had lots of gut punches, we've had opportunities we've let slip away. As a team and as a unit you have to lock in and go to tomorrow."

The good news for UTEP is that it has a week and a half to get ready for the Wednesday stretch of its schedule, starting with an FIU team that was picked to finish last in CUSA.

That gives the Miners a chance to get healthier, particularly at quarterback where at this moment fourth-teamer Cade McConnell is the top healthy player.

Kevin Hurley and Jake McNamara could be back from concussions by then, starter Gavin Hardison may be sufficiently over his tendonitis to return. Or maybe not, but there is some hope UTEP can cling to at a time when that commodity is scarce.

"The bye week is so important right now," Dimel said. "We've had a rough start, we need to regenerate, but we're playing with a lot of players out, a lot of players who are injured and banged up and going at 60 or 70%.

"This open week is much needed right now. We really, really need an open week right now."

A weekend with no football rates as a good thing for struggling UTEP at this fraught moment.

