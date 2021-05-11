Analysis: Thankfully, hectic final days await in the NBA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM REYNOLDS
·5 min read
  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry waves to the crowd after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 2

Thunder Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry waves to the crowd after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This didn't happen last year.

There was no frantic final few days of the NBA regular season, replete with all the jostling for playoff positioning as well a scoring race that might go down to the wire. And there's never been the added layer of eight teams going to a play-in tournament, which, given its popularity, can already be considered a success before it even starts.

A year ago, there only was something called seeding games that a few teams chose to sleepwalk through, in a bubble, without fans, with eight teams already home for the summer — or spring, summer and fall, as it turned out.

This year, things are much closer to normalcy.

Welcome back, chaos. Welcome back, drama. You were missed.

Here’s a short list of just some of the things that the final six days of the regular season will decide, in no particular order: the No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 playoff matchups in both the Eastern and Western Conferences; the four opening matchups for the play-in tournament that is now just a week away; the scoring race between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Washington’s Bradley Beal; and home-court advantage throughout the entirety of the NBA playoffs.

Oh, and all that is happening in the same week that NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan finally go into the Basketball Hall of Fame, along with two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and five others — Kim Mulkey, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Patrick Baumann.

Much is happening, indeed. A compressed NBA season that seemed in jeopardy so many times this winter because of virus-related issues is on the cusp of being completed, in full, 72 games for all 30 teams.

It's pretty much a lock that Philadelphia will be the No. 1 seed in the East playoffs, and Utah has the inside track on the No. 1 seed for the West playoffs as well as the top overall spot going into the postseason. And realistically, there are 11 teams in each conference vying for 10 spots in either the postseason or the play-in round, so it’s not like there’s going to be a surprise team that gets onto the brackets that will be set when the curtain comes down on the NBA’s 75th regular season on Sunday.

But there is still much to decide. A look at some of what’s left:

THE PLAY-IN

The reason this is already a success is because it’s one of the few things that is dominating conversations within the league right now, with the exception of Russell Westbrook’s run to triple-double history and if the Los Angeles Lakers will have enough time to get themselves together for a title defense.

Imagine this: LeBron James and the Lakers vs. Stephen Curry and Golden State in a play-in game.

Yes, ratings will be just fine if that happens.

Or how about another possible play-in game: Gordon Hayward and Charlotte (if he’s back from injury) vs. Kemba Walker and Boston. Probably safe to say such a matchup might mean something to those guys if they face their former clubs with so much at stake.

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Milwaukee will all be home for Game 1 of Round 1 of the playoffs in the East, and Utah, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers are assured of doing so in the West. Denver would need to absolutely collapse in the final week to not grab the last home-court spot over Dallas out West for Round 1.

The last East home-court race may get very interesting.

New York likely has the best chance, though Atlanta held off Washington on Monday to close within a half-game of the Knicks. If they finish tied, the Knicks own that tiebreaker by sweeping the Hawks. The Knicks might start the playoffs with a home game for just the second time in the last 20 seasons.

THE SCORING TITLE

Washington’s Bradley Beal won’t play again until late this week, at minimum, because of a hamstring injury so Stephen Curry’s target score for the scoring crown might be set.

Beal is averaging 31.41 points per game. Curry is the leader, averaging 31.93 through Monday. And don't think this doesn't matter to those guys — Curry needed 22 points on Saturday night to keep the scoring lead after learning that Beal had just scored 50; he went out and got 49.

The potential is there for the closest scoring race in years. If the final difference in average is one point or less, that will mark just the second such instance in the last eight seasons — Russell Westbrook edged James Harden by 0.7 points for the crown in 2014-15.

It wasn’t so long ago that a close scoring race was common: Carmelo Anthony beat Kevin Durant by 0.6 points in 2012-13, Durant beat Kobe Bryant by 0.1 in 2011-12, Durant beat LeBron James by 0.98 points in 2010-11 and 0.4 points the preceding year.

The other stat per-game champions are pretty much clinched: Atlanta’s Clint Capela will likely win the rebound title, Westbrook will claim the assists crown, Miami’s Jimmy Butler will win the steals title and Utah’s Rudy Gobert will finish atop the blocks category in part because Indiana’s Myles Turner will not play in the minimum number of games needed to qualify.

This year, the race between Beal and Curry might go down to the wire.

Fitting, in a season where so many other races might do the same.

___

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Nightly Notable: Stephen Curry | May 10th

    Stephen Curry finished with 36 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds in the win against Utah.

  • Rudy Gobert with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 05/10/2021

  • Seven children killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - regional head

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Seven school children were killed on Tuesday and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the head of the region said. Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 to escape as gunshots rang out, in a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by Russia's RIA news agency. Calling the attack a big tragedy for the whole country, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said there was no evidence that anyone else had been involved.

  • A pair of Texas Longhorns are among the early Heisman Trophy favorites

    According to a recent article from 247Sports, a pair of Longhorns could be in the running for the Heisman Trophy. The top non-quarterback mentioned is running back Bijan Robinson. Texas’ potential starting quarterback Casey Thompson narrowly found his way onto the list as well. Thompson was near the bottom, with 50-1 odds to win while Robinson was placed 10th with 22-1 odds

  • Teladoc Stock Looking Attractive After Meaningful Correction

    The novel coronavirus pandemic has triggered growth in several industries, including virtual meetings, online gaming, and telehealth. Research by Fortune Business Insights indicates that the global telehealth industry was worth $61.4 billion in FY2019. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% through FY2027, reaching a market size of $559.5 billion. With the industry on a high-growth trajectory, it seems like a good idea to have some portfolio exposure to telehealth stocks. Teladoc Health (TDOC) is one name in the industry to consider. Teladoc has a secure platform that facilitates remote medical care at all levels, including preventive medicine, mental health, and acute care. In February 2021, TDOC stock touched a high of $308. Shortly thereafter, valuation concerns triggered a correction in the stock, and it currently trades at $151. However, it seems like the worst might be over in terms of correction. Recently, Jailendra Singh of Credit Suisse maintained an “outperform” outlook on the company with a price target of $264. This would imply a potential upside of 75%. (See Teladoc stock analysis on TipRanks) Strong Growth Likely to Sustain For FY2020, Teladoc reported revenue growth of 98% on a year-on-year basis to $1,094 million. Recently, the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 151% to $453.7 million. Furthermore, revenue for FY2021 has been guided at a mid-range of $1,995 million. This would imply year-on-year growth of 82%. Clearly, the company is on a robust growth trajectory and is now targeting 30% to 40% average annual revenue growth through FY2023. Top-line growth is likely to remain strong in the next five years, considering the expected expansion of the telemedicine industry. The company’s membership rates are another positive factor: Teladoc ballooned to 51.8 million paid memberships in FY2020, compared with its FY2016 number of 12.1 million paid memberships. For the current year, the company has guided for paid memberships in the range of 52 to 54 million users. This provides clear revenue visibility, as 80% of the company’s revenue is subscription-based, and its subscriber retention rate is an impressive 90%. Further, the swelling number of paid members is likely to have a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA margin and operating cash flows. For the current year, Teladoc has guided for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $255 to $275 million. Once operating cash flows turn positive, the stock is likely to trend higher. The company’s acquisitions are another significant angle to consider. Between FY2017 and last year, the company has made five acquisitions of companies in related industries, such as medical consultation firm Best Doctors. These acquisitions have helped Teledoc extend its reach into several foreign markets, including Canada, France, and Latin America. This type of inorganic growth stands to boost the company’s growth rate above the industry average. As of March 2021, the company reported cash and equivalents of $720 million, meaning it has ample financial flexibility to pursue further acquisitions. Wall Street Weighs In The analyst consensus rating of TDOC is a Moderate Buy, with 14 Buy ratings and 9 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target, based on 23 analysts offering twelve month price targets for Teladoc in the past 3 months, is $240.55. That implies upside potential of 59% from the market price of around $151 on May 7. Bottom Line on Teladoc Teladoc is looking at global growth opportunities, but the market in the United States is far from its saturation point. The company had 73 million members as of Q3 2020, just a small fraction of the total U.S. population of 320 million. It hopes to recruit many more members by tapping into the 65 million people who are served by medical professionals using Teladoc’s platform. With an ever-expanding client list, that strategy seems to position the company for growth. Given all these factors, the stock correction seems like a good accumulation opportunity. Once EBITDA and cash flow accelerates, the stock has the potential to surge. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Has Knicks perception around NBA changed enough to land a star?

    What is the perception of the Knicks around the NBA? SNY's Ian Begley spoke to agents, current and former scouts and execs, and players to find out.

  • Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

    Anthony Davis is playing like his superstar self again. At the same time, he's reminding everyone just how dangerous the Los Angeles Lakers can be. Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

  • Unusually 'generous' unemployment benefits weighing on job market rebound: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs says the extra unemployment insurance people are receiving may be hurting the job market recovery.

  • At least 11 people dead in school shooting in Russia

    At least 11 people have died after two unidentified gunmen opened fire in a school in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday morning, according to reports. One of the gunmen, identified as a 19-year old former student, has been detained, according to local media outlet Business Online. A second gunman is still believed to be holed up inside School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of Russia's republic of Tatarstan One teacher and ten students have been killed in the rampage, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday. Footage from the scene showed several children jump out of the windows with gunfire heard in the background. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov had arrived at the scene, agencies reported. Images broadcast on state television from the scene showed dozens of people outside the school with fire services and police vehicles lining nearby streets. Another video shot inside the school showed shattered glass and smashed windows. "I was in class, I first heard an explosion, then gunshots," TASS quoted a teacher as saying.The motives of the attackers are unknown.

  • NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth after collecting asteroid samples

    NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is attempting to complete a mission to visit Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth, survey the surface, collect samples and deliver them back to Earth. Staff celebrated at the OSIRIS-REx control room in Colorado as the space vehicle pushed away from the asteroid, whose acorn-shaped body formed in the early days of our solar system.

  • Blake Shelton joins drive to help feed out-of-work musicians

    For more than a year now, the state of America's live music industry has been a grim one. The COVID-19 pandemic threw hundreds of thousands of musicians, roadies and other touring industry professionals out of work, according to the Country Music Association. It's announcing Monday that it will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in a new partnership with Feeding America.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

    For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict. Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth.

  • Pascal Siakam surprises his family with new home on Mother's Day

    Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.

  • NBA ref Tony Brown will miss rest of season, playoffs after cancer diagnosis

    Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.

  • Celtics award Marcus Smart with inaugural ‘Tommy Award’ in memory of Heinsohn’s legacy

    The Boston Celtics award veteran shooting guard Marcus Smart with the first-ever Tommy Award. My style of play doesn’t really get honored or visualized as much as others, Marcus Smart. The award is an honor granted to the player on Boston’s roster who most embodies the spirit of intense competition valued by Tommy Heinsohn

  • Liz Cheney ouster will make it official: Republicans pick Trump over truth and Constitution

    Beyond Cheney vs. Stefanik, what is really on the GOP ballot Wednesday? Truth vs. propaganda, leadership vs. fealty, the Constitution vs. Donald Trump.

  • 2 Stocks Standing Out in the Troubled Semiconductor Industry

    2 Stocks Standing Out in the Troubled Semiconductor Industry

  • Steve Kerr calls Draymond Green best defender of modern NBA

    Steve Kerr went a step further when asked about Draymond Green's candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Bengals think they could have NFL’s best WR room after adding Ja’Marr Chase

    Do the Cincinnati Bengals have the best WR room in the NFL?

  • Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin drawing interest from multiple NFL teams

    This might be the first time the Griffin twins play on different teams since being drafted.