Analysis: Tennessee football's disastrous loss at Florida
Tennessee football turned in a lousy showing in its 29-16 loss at Florida on Saturday.
Tennessee football turned in a lousy showing in its 29-16 loss at Florida on Saturday.
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
The Bengals vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs vs. the Jaguars are among the best matchups in Week 2.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
It's the second-straight week a Colorado game has gotten more action than an NFL game the next day.