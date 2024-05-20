New analysis sees Boston Celtics taking NBL big man in 2024 NBA draft

In a new analysis put together by the folks over at our sister site HoopsHype, the full slate of picks from both rounds of the 2024 NBA draft have been projected. The H/H staff put together a method which, as noted by H/H league analyst Alberto De Roa, uses the Draft Predictor, “a new tool that factors in our Aggregated Mock Draft and our workout tracker to generate the probability of every player landing at each draft slot.”

And when we look at what the method came up with for the Boston Celtics’ No. 30 overall pick, the prospect with the highest probability to be selected by the Celtics is Cairns Taipans (of the NBL) power forward Bobi Klintman with 16.1% odds.

Other likely draft prospects for Boston include Indiana center Kel’el Ware (15.6% odds), Pittsburgh point guard Carlton Carrington (15.0% odds), Miami small forward KyShawn George (13.7% odds), and Marquette floor general Tyler Kolek (9.8% odds), who might be our favorite on this list.

