Analysis: Seahawks pull off a heist in trade for Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks fans spent all week debating what would be a fair trade for Jadeveon Clowney.

Was he worth a first-round pick? Which players would be an acceptable return in exhange for the star pass rusher? The Houston Texans reportedly sought offensive line help. There was also speculation that they were in the market for a running back following Lamar Miller's ACL tear. Houston got neither from Seattle.

The Seaahwks sent the Texans a 2020 third-round pick, Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin in Saturday's blockbuster deal for Clowney. Let's not mince words -- that's absolute larceny from John Schneider and company. Mingo was going to be cut in order to save $4.1 million in cap space, and Martin, while a player with potential, was a rotational piece on the defensive line.

With the savings from Mingo, Seattle will have plenty of cap space left to spare, even after figuring in Clowney's $15.967 million franchise tender.

There's potential that this will be just a one-year rent-a-player situation given that Seattle can't negotiate a new contract with Clowney until the offseason. However, if Clowney walks in free agency, the Seahawks would get a compensatory pick in return. That pick could be as high as a third-rounder.

It was a no-brainer deal for a team that owes it to itself to maximize the prime years of superstars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. Clowney is a coveted player who is yet to reach his ceiling and he plays the most sought-after non-quarterback position in football. Still just 26, Clowney is said to be in the best shape of his career and "game ready" according to Ian Rapoport.

This deal becomes even more lopsided when you consider what the Seahawks received from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Frank Clark deal. Seattle got a 2019 first-rounder and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Clark.

It will be interesting to see what Houston does with Mingo. They may move him back to off-ball linebacker after Mingo was unproductive as an edge rusher for Seattle during the preseason. Martin is the prize in the deal for the Texans. The 2018 sixth-round pick out of Temple showed promise with three sacks as a rookie. Still, he doesn't project to have a ceiling anywhere near Clowney's.

Clowney has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and has posted 18.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. The first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft now joins forces with Ezekiel Ansah in Seattle, a pairing that has the potential to be one of the best pass rush tandems in the NFL.

Seattle, a team considered a favorite for a wild card spot in the NFC, now has more than enough firepower to challenge the Los Angeles Rams for the divisional crown.

Analysis: Seahawks pull off a heist in trade for Jadeveon Clowney originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest