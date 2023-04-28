Analysis: Seahawks commit to vicious CB room with Devon Witherspoon pick

There were higher-ranked players and more interesting names on the board, to be certain. The Seattle Seahawks could have taken the No. 1 overall talent in the class, Georgia DT Jalen Carter. They also could have rolled the dice on one of the hit-or-miss quarterback prospects or taken a dozen quality edge rushers with their first pick.

Seattle has always put more emphasis on the back end of their defense than msot teams, though – and that trend continued in a big way tonight.

With the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Seahawks took Devon Witherspoon, the top-ranked cornerback prospect in the class coming from a pro-level defense at Illinois.

This is not the lightning strike of luck that got Seattle two stars at this position in the fifth round of the draft. There was never any guarantee that Richard Sherman or Tariq Woolen would work out at this level.

By taking Witherspoon this early in the draft, the Seahawks are making it clear they are confident he will be a serious difference-maker in the NFL. Witherspoon comes into the league as an extremely stingy cover corner – having allowed a 25.3 passer rating last season and earning a 92.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

Expect Witherspoon to start at the left cornerback spot opposite Woolen – and if he lives up to his potential Seattle could soon have the meanest cornerback combo in the league.

