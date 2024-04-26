Analysis: Seahawks commit to upgrading run defense w/ Byron Murphy II

Easily the No. 1 task for head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks is to finally fix their porous run defense. For two years now, the Seahawks have been among the worst teams in the NFL at stopping opposing rushing attacks. This is simply untenable when you share a division with the San Francisco 49ers, who have beaten you in each of the last five meetings due to their ability to move the ball at will on the ground.

Thus, it makes sense the first pick in the Macdonald era is Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall. Macdonald, a former defensive coordinator, is now adding Murphy into the mix alongside Leonard Williams and Dre’Mont Jones for this defensive line.

Murphy is considered to be one of the best defensive tackle prospects this year, and actually became the first one off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. Additionally, thanks to the string of 14 consecutive offensive players selected, he was also the second defensive player taken.

Given Seattle’s needs across the board, and lack of a second round pick, many expected the Seahawks would trade back in the draft. Instead, they selected a position of need, and one that many expected them to address at No. 5 overall last year.

Murphy now joins an interestingly long legacy of Texas Longhorns standouts to end up in the Emerald City, including Earl Thomas, Quandre Diggs, Michael Dickson, Poona Ford, and now Byron Murphy II. Turns out the interest in the Longhorns did not end with the departure of Pete Carroll.

Additionally, the fan and media reaction to Seattle drafting Murphy has been overwhelmingly positive. This is now three straight drafts where folks have been happy with the Seahawks’ actions in the first round.

