Analysis: Schager's bombshell a sign of the times

Dec. 8—The shock of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager entering the NCAA portal is that the news was shocking at all.

The shock of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager entering the NCAA portal is that the news was shocking at all.

Nine starting quarterbacks from Power Five programs, including former Mililani High star Dillon Gabriel, are in the portal. Two days after leading Boise State to the Mountain West title, quarterback Taylen Green announced he was seeking to transfer.

Schager would become UH's third starting quarterback to transfer in the past six years, following Dru Brown at the end of the 2018 season and Chevan Cordeiro in 2021.

Quarterback transfers are not unique in Rainbow Warriors history. Former UH head coach June Jones began his playing career at Oregon, transferred to UH, and then moved on to Portland State.

Jeff Duva transferred from BYU to UH in 1976. After playing at Stanford, Tim Carey finished his career at UH in 1997. During Norm Chow's four-season tenure as UH head coach, he started three Power Five transfers : Sean Schroeder (Duke ), Taylor Graham (Ohio State ) and Max Wittek (USC ). Most recently, UH was Joey Yellen's third school after playing at Arizona State and Pittsburgh. Yellen is back in the portal.

While Yellen's decision was likely based on lack of playing time—he was behind Schager and Jake Farrell on the depth chart—predecessors Brown and Cordeiro departed for different reasons. Brown, who grew up in California, sought a bigger stage and to play closer to relatives on the mainland. Brown played in eight games in two seasons with Oklahoma State.

He now is with Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League.

Cordeiro was one of the first Warriors to depart after the 2021 season because of what was described as a toxic environment under then head coach Todd Graham. In his second—and final—season at San Jose State, Cordeiro was named to the 2023 All-Mountain West first team.

By entering the portal in December 2021, Cordeiro was not available to play in that month's Hawaii Bowl. Schager, a freshman at the time, was slated to start in the bowl game. But the Warriors ended up withdrawing because they did not have enough healthy and available players.

In the ensuing two seasons, Schager, promoted to No. 1 quarterback, and his family deepened their bonds with Hawaii. Despite living in Highland Park, Texas, his parents bought season tickets and also attended nearly every road game. Schager grew out his hair and spent his free time hanging out with teammates at the beach or playing golf. Poke became his favorite dish. Last week, Schager texted head coach Timmy Chang to refute reports of his departure. But on Wednesday, Schager told Chang he would enter the portal to test the open market. Here are contributing factors :

1. When student-athletes were allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness, the supply-and-demand dynamics changed in college football. What began as improved amenities and endorsement deals exploded to high-paying deals for individuals.

Last week, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule appraised QB values : at least $1 million for a QB who projects to being a picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft ; $500, 000 for a good starting quarterback seeking to improve his stock.

While Rhule's comments were viewed as an honest assessment of the NIL situation, a former UH coach wondered if the statements were an attempt to flood the market with quarterbacks that only richly backed programs—such as Rhule's Cornhuskers—could afford.

In any case, even the most true-to-his-school quarterback would be intrigued about the possibility of lucrative opportunities.

2. Agents, advisers, favorite uncles ... by whatever name, representatives are looking for the best deals for their clients and nephews. Representatives have as much influence in whether a player enters the portal as anyone else. Young Money APAA Sports—co-founded by rapper Lil Wayne—produces a logo and "Schager Bomb " apparel.

3. Schager, like many college quarterbacks, has been on a long track of improvement. Former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg and his son have trained Schager for several years. Schager also has received tips from Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman and Jason Garrett. Schager also has a running coach. Chang arranged for Dan Morrison, a former UH quarterbacks coach who lives in Dallas, and quarterback guru Vinny Passas to offer advice.

What boosted Schager's stock was his play in the Warriors' 3-1 finish to the regular season. Schager's mobility was questioned most of the season. But when the run /pass option was expanded in the offense, Schager was freed on draws and bootlegs. He averaged 6.5 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper in the the final four games. At 6-3 and 225 pounds, with the capability of back squatting 450 pounds, Schager is now viewed as a marketable quarterback with physical dual-threat skills.