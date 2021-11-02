Analysis: Saints thrive in chaos in Week 8 win vs. Tampa Bay

ALL OF THE NOISE pic.twitter.com/TBnfMDksAm — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) October 31, 2021

The New Orleans Saints executed a master class in chaos in Sunday’s 36-27 divisional win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The nostalgic atmosphere invigorated by Mark Ingram’s return in full roar by the time he finished leading the Who Dat chant. The press box was quite literally shaking by the game-sealing interception, and the energy electric. Hear it yourselves in the video embedded above.

That uproar is well-deserved for a team that’s done nothing but defy expectations in their ascent to a 5-2 record. The Saints continue to balk in the face of adversity and, arguably, thrive in it.

New Orleans has already faced both teams in last year’s NFC title game, who combine for a 13-3 record, whose quarterbacks hold 8 MVP awards — and they defeated both the Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers. This upset was led by a third-string quarterback with no backup behind him on the active roster. And by a defense that’s unquestionably Super Bowl-caliber.

The adversity that shaped the rebirth of the team in 2006 has remained an invaluable constant (and arguably their best competitive edge). Several season trends finally paint a clearer picture through Week 8. Here’s what stuck out on both sides of the ball:

Defense: Chameleonic and championship caliber

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Frankly, an entire article could be written on trends per unit across this dominant defense. Sunday’s division matchup was no different. By the end of last week in Seattle, it was clear this defense is bend-don’t-break first and foremost. But in the Giants loss, it broke quite a bit. Sunday actually inspired the most confidence in the defense I’ve felt all season. They bent almost every drive. Even broke several times in coverage.

It doesn’t read pretty on the stats line. Brady amassed 350 yards in the air with four touchdowns. They held the rushers under 100 yards with 71 yards in 14 carries, but 421 net offensive yards should spell trouble. As should seven explosive plays over 20 yards that often doom the unit. Particularly when two were touchdowns for 41 and 50 yards. If not either of those, the 62% third-down conversion rate was well over the halfway mark that typically ends in losses. The final nail in the coffin the 100% success rate in two red zone attempts, right? It always has in the past.

That these trends heavily involved in the losses to Carolina and New York, that correlate to early season losses last season, all continued Sunday, in all matchups, against all quarterbacks, and it didn’t even matter is nothing slight of astonishing. That’s not to say the defense was perfect; these numbers all but prove otherwise. New Orleans has perfected the science of ugly wins this season. The safety group notably struggled containing the middle of the field with the misdirection elements and pedigree of receivers on Tampa’s offense. Chris Godwin in the slot and quick slants across the middle were kryptonite. By the end of the first quarter, Godwin two receptions over 20 yards and a 12-yard touchdown – all but one against Gardner-Johnson. The next time Brady tried to exploit it, Gardner-Johnson flipped the script. He read the play perfectly and made a break on the ball for a 26-yard interception.

The preceding drive finally saw Brady rattled by pressure in the pocket and forced him to throw uncomfortably. Which forced a fumble recovered by returning standout David Onyemata. And the Saints did it with a three-man rush. That rush might’ve not spooked Brady so quickly had they not gotten in his face just three plays prior; it was the second time I noticed him audibly flinch at the presence of Cam Jordan and hastily throw off-target the other direction. Importantly, the four-man rush allowed New Orleans to take the first and second reads away in coverage – one of those Godwin locked up by Gardner-Johnson.

The pass rush was key in last year’s 38-3 victory, and a critical absent factor in the later Divisional loss. That lopsided regular season win saw Brady sacked three times, convert 1-of-9 third down attempts, 0-of-3 in red zone, and throw three interceptions. It’s not a coincidence that three sacks on Sunday and ability to generate pressure with three and four-man rushes were the difference maker. Nor are the recent returns of David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport. Their impact led to Cam Jordan’s highest Pro Football Focus pressure grade of the season. Both Jordan and Davenport had three pressures. Jordan recorded his second season sack and first forced fumble in an apparent breakout game for the veteran leader. Without that formidable front, the secondary would be in severe trouble.

And they would be quite often throughout the matchup – even down to the wire. It didn’t matter. It never mattered, hasn’t mattered much since Week 4, and it’s hard to fathom it mattering against one remaining opponent. This defense has nothing left to prove nor should it be asked to. They’ve bested Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in opposite, equally dominating ways. They can bend, break, break down in coverage entirely, get beat and make mistakes, and remain patient and focused. When it matters, this defense makes the stop, forces the turnover, stuffs opponents on the goal line thrice over, and respond when they get beat. And that response takes them from playoff caliber to championship contenders.

Warriors in the face of adversity

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This win doesn’t happen without every player on the roster stepping up to heroic levels in a game taunting a loss. What happened to Jameis Winston is nothing short of tragic and utterly disappointing – and caused an abrupt end to his promising trajectory. Winston did everything he could’ve done, all he was asked, and not only showed willingness to learn and grow, but had arguably turned a crucial corner in this exact game. In a mere quarter Winston completed 6 passes for 56 yards, led the team with 40 rushing yards, and converted four third downs – the last of which an impeccably thrown 16-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

He was getting the ball out quick to Alvin Kamara. He ran in two third downs with his legs. He completed passes to Garrett Griffin, Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman, Mark Ingram – who he’d had no previous chemistry or practice with, and showcased his summer connection with Smith on the touchdown. Not only was Winston in command of the Saints offense, but he was leading it as a dual-threat, complementary quarterback. At the hands of his former teammates, he no longer has that chance he earned at a full season. An absolute shame.

Heartbreaking as it was, it wasn’t exactly new territory for this team. But the moment Winston went down, a win went from quite probable to a Herculean feat. Trevor Siemian, the third-string backup who often faded into the background all training camp behind Ian Book, who hadn’t played a football game since his singular 2019 start as a New York Jet. Who completed passes to Garrett Griffin for 2 of his career 4 NFL receptions, Kevin White’s first catch as a Saint for 38 yards, Ty Montgomery, Adam Trautman, and fullback Alex Armah’s first target of the season for a touchdown.

As much as Siemian rose to the occasion amidst literal and metaphorical pressure, these receivers stepped up in a way unseen. Alvin Kamara accounted for 10 of 19 receptions and 128 of the 222 passing yards against Seattle. Comparatively, a mere 3 catches of 22 total receptions Sunday. Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris kept the offense alive the whole game. Their performance went past receptions. Alvin Kamara doesn’t reach the end zone for his touchdown without an incredible, lengthy, stranglehold block by Trautman on Lavonte David.

In the first half, Siemian looked like he’d be Saints folklore by the end of the game; he undoubtedly still is. But the offense stalled, as one executed by a third-string quarterback with practice squad caliber receivers does against Super Bowl champions. After a successful opening touchdown drive to start the second half, the Saints offense never found the end zone again. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had recorded three touchdowns, including two back-to-back drives sandwiched by a three-and-out by the offense. Said scoring drives both lasted over three minutes; New Orleans punted back-to-back drives for a combined 2:06 possession to end the third quarter. The resilient defense finally forced a punt for a chance at a two-possession lead. The offense could only manage a field goal. At this point plainly exhausted, an utter breakdown in coverage led to another touchdown for Tampa. The offense failed again to reach the end zone and settled for a field goal.

And then it happened. With 1:41 remaining in the game, in a drive following blown coverage on a 50-yard touchdown matched by a field goal by New Orleans. A two-point lead meant a field goal was inevitable, and a touchdown likely by one of the greatest closers. Much like Tracy Porter had Peyton Manning and Favre’s route trees seemingly memorized, P.J. Williams had been expecting more in-cuts known to gash opponents. He remained patient throughout. When Brady finally fell back on his habit, Williams broke the moment the ball left Brady’s hand.

P.J. Williams, the mixed bag second-stint Saint at a myriad of positions he never quite excelled at. The third-round pick returned this offseason to the only franchise he ever played for to offer versatility and depth. Nobody foresaw the exponential and swift ascent he’s taken as a player this season. Williams is now the team leader in interceptions with three. He’s consistently atop the leaderboard in multiple PFF grades. He only lined up in coverage 16 times on Sunday, but every single one counted to a team-high 97.0 overall grade and the highest grade in coverage.

When Marshon Lattimore abruptly exploded into a top NFL cornerback, I wondered the level of impact by new defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Then Paulson Adebo went from a third-round prospect expected to sit to a competitive starter with two interceptions. Then Marcus Williams opened the year playing his best football yet. The case of P.J. Williams makes it officially impossible to ignore: Kris Richard is one of the smartest and sneakiest coaching hires in recent memory. His Legion of Doom fingerprints scattered all throughout a secondary of elite defenders and longtime backups making more deafening statements by the week.

Thanks to a smorgasbord of previous unsung heroes, the team became warriors in the face of adversity. The offensive line stepped up and protected Siemian quite impressively – allowing just one sack on the only available quarterback. Alvin Kamara no longer the sole serviceable receiver. A pass rush that generated pressure with just three linemen. A secondary that snapped back like a rubber band. The game-sealing hero a backup on a one-year deal that counts just over $1 million against the salary cap.

Sean Payton: Legacy-defining campaign

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Under Sean Payton’s tutelage, the Saints went from paper bags to partying with the Lombardi Trophy. The tandem of Payton and Brees ushered in an era of transformative success that reshaped the franchise. That doesn’t happen without Drew Brees choosing New Orleans to be his home to rebuild and heal synchronous with a damaged city. Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and now Jameis Winston all pointedly chose New Orleans to revive their careers. The Saints the team that gives damaged quarterbacks a chance at rebirth.

His best season may be transpiring right now, and his ability to win no matter the tools at his disposal hasn’t remotely garnered proper credit. Payton has had to play five different quarterbacks the last three seasons and has now won games with every single one. Despite a quarterback competition that lasted through the preseason, and abruptly facing Tom Brady without either suitor. Payton, thus far, has all but broken historical trends in replacing franchise quarterbacks.

The Packers were successful in their turnover from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers; the ugly divorce led to a Super Bowl title and three MVP awards. Bill Walsh was deemed insane for the Steve Young trade, until he led six consecutive playoff runs and won a Super Bowl. Conversely, rather than draft Dan Marino, the Pittsburgh Steelers bet on an injured Bradshaw who would abruptly retire. They wouldn’t reach 10 wins for 9 years and went through 11 quarterbacks before they drafted Ben Roethlisberger. And then there’s the post-Jim Kelly era in Buffalo. No playoff berth for 17 years. A modern example ironically with Sunday’s defeated quarterback; the Patriots found Mac Jones, but lack of contingency plan initially brought in Cam Newton. Their 7-9 record was the first season below .500 since 2000.

History quite plainly favors getting rid of a player a year too early rather than a year too late. New Orleans fell into that second category; the injuries to Brees in 2020 weren’t foreseen, but his impending mortality apparent to all. They certainly attempted to draft successors, including Patrick Mahomes, but ultimately looked to pay the price for keeping Brees till the bitter end.

Most quarterback battles don’t produce Hall of Famers, let alone two viable starters. Sunday was the first sign of life breathed by a single receiver. There hasn’t been one game this season where the offensive line remained healthy. Payton took a turnover machine in Winston and cultivated 14 touchdowns to a mere 3 interceptions. He took a third-string backup on his fourth team with just 28 games played and beat Tom Brady with completions to 10 receivers who wouldn’t sniff Tampa’s practice squad.

His reasoning to call three passing plays in the drive preceding the game-sealing interception is logical whether one agrees with it or not. They knew Brady would march downfield, and the gambles carefully taken paid off – whether they were easy to withstand in real-time or not. This is not the first game won by game planning, nor is it the first that saw late, calculated risks see dividends. Take the stubborn final drive against the Patriots as Exhibit A.

Now, Payton has a choice to make a second time at quarterback following Brees’ retirement. Not even halfway through the next season. If Taysom Hill is healthy, it’s hard to fathom an alternate scenario – particularly against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s frankly a rare opportunity to see the ‘what if’ of the quarterback competition play out in full. And should it be Hill, Payton enters further uncharted opportunity to scheme an offense designed around Hill at quarterback. He’s not coming in as a reliever for a four-game stretch for a Brees-led championship run. He’s not even coming in to really audition at all. The pressure is entirely off, and the season now fully unscripted and poised with potential.

If the Hill experiment doesn’t pan out, it’s hard to fault Payton when he rightly named Winston the starter in the first place. But if he puts together a playoff team headlined by a quarterback no one believes in at all, he’s without question the Coach of the Year.

